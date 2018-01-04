After jawan’s killing, BSF destroys Pakistani mortar positions, kills intruder

The Border Security Force killed an intruder in RS Pura area of Jammu district and destroyed two mortar positions of the Pakistan army across the border on Thursday, a day after one of its soldiers was killed in sniper fire from the neighbouring country.

A senior BSF officer said Pakistan started the unprovoked fire with small arms, which later was accompanied with mortar shellings. The force then targeted and destroyed two Pakistani mortar positions, he added.

“The Border Security Force gave a solid response in which Pakistan’s infrastructure, solar panel and weapons were damaged. Their posts suffered a major loss,” the forces’ Jammu Frontier inspector general Ramawtar said.

Head constable RP Hazra was injured on Wednesday, his birthday, and was rushed to a nearby medical facility, but he succumbed to the injuries.

Official sources said the infiltration bid was foiled at Budhwar area of Arnia subsector where the infiltrator was killed by alert BSF troopers.

The senior BSF officer said its troopers detected an intruder in RS Pura area in the morning despite dense fog and neutralised him around 7am.

“The complete area has been cordoned off. The search will commence after the fog clears,” he said.

According to sources, the body of the intruder has been recovered.

The BSF is maintaining extra vigil on the Jammu international border to negate all sorts of intrusion attempts aided by Pakistani forces, the officer said.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement with India 882 times last year along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Thirty people — 14 army personnel, 12 civilians and four BSF personnel — were killed in the ceasefire violations.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiralled recently, with New Delhi crying foul over the treatment of the family of death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav and Islamabad blaming its neighbour for “unprovoked” firing that killed three of its soldiers.