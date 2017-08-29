How Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s dera used law to silence Honeypreet Insaan’s husband

It was Valentine’s Day in 1999 when Vishwas Gupta was asked by Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to marry Priyanka Taneja in a simple ceremony of exchanging garlands at Sirsa.

Taneja, who was later named Honeypreet and adopted by the Dera head, shares his quirky fondness for bling and movies.

On Friday, she was the only one from “family” to accompany Gurmeet to the CBI court that pronounced him guilty of rape and flew with him in a chopper to the Rohtak jail as his “attendant”.

And an attendant of the Dera chief is what she was all through her marriage, says MS Joshi, a Chandigarh-based lawyer, who later got Vishwas bail in a dowry case filed in Sirsa.

“Vishwas was taken to Bangkok and hill stations in India with Honeypreet, who used to stay inside the babaji’s room. In May 2011, she stayed with Ram Rahim at a Kodaikanal hotel. In June, he saw them together in an objectionable position at the Dera. He was beaten up by Ram Rahim and told to stay mum, Joshi recalls.

What followed was straight out of a Bollywood flick. A team of Dera strongmen, led by one Pradeep Singh, who was later arrested, started clocking his every movement. Vishwas moved the Punjab and Haryana high court for protection in October, accusing the Dera chief and Honeypreet of adultery.

The Dera hit back. Honeypreet filed a case of dowry after 11 years of marriage, claiming Vishwas was demanding Rs 2 lakh from her. “The Guptas had ancestral property and his father had retirement benefits. Why would they demand Rs 2 lakh?” says Joshi.

More was in the offing. Vishwas was soon facing an FIR in a cheque bounce case filed in Gujarat and another in Rajasthan. His petition to court says a sale deed of his 11 kanal ancestral land had also been forcibly executed in favour of the dera.

The pressure proved back-breaking for the Guptas. Though a Sirsa court granted Vishwas anticipatory bail in the dowry case, the Guptas first went underground and finally sought a widely-publicised apology before the dera chief. All court cases were withdrawn with mutual consent.

Now remarried, Vishwas has started his new life at Panipat.