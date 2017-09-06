Hundreds pay tribute to journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru

Hundreds of people, including Kannada film actors, writers, activists and political leaders, gathered in Bengaluru on Wednesday to pay tributes to journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead outside her home on Tuesday night.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Congress leader M Veerappa Moily and other state leaders were also present along with her friends and family at Ravindra Kalakshetra to pay their last respects.

Siddaramaiah was seen interacting with Lankesh’s family members including her mother Indira Lankesh and sister Kavitha Lankesh, who were inconsolable.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah pays tribute to journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh at Town hall in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

“We will not follow any religious customs for Gauri’s last rites, which are to take place later this evening,” Lankesh’s brother Indrajit told reporters.

“She was a rationalist and we do not want to go against her ideologies.”

Both Indrajit and Kavitha are filmmakers in the Kannada film industry.

Police have said at least three suspects were involved in the murder of Lankesh, an outspoken critic of Hindu extremism who was found dead outside her home at 8pm with bullet wounds to her head and chest. Television reports said the gunmen fired seven bullets at 55-year-old Lankesh and three hit her.

Lankesh was the daughter of famous poet-turned-journalist P Lankesh, who started “Lankesh Patrike” in 1980. She was the editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, often writing against Sangh organisations and communal violence in the country.