Jharkhand’s Kolhan University makes martial arts mandatory for girl students

Four years after the gang rape of 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in Delhi shocked the nation, a university in Jharkhand is set to launch a course aimed at training girls in self-defence through martial art.

Kolhan University will roll out the course next month, making enrolment mandatory for graduate and PG students in five of its women’s colleges.

No additional fees will be levied from the 8,000 students expected to benefit from the programme.

University vice-chancellor RPP Singh said girl students groomed in martial arts would be capable of thwarting sexual attacks as well as physical harassment. “The course will also help curb crimes against women in society,” he added.

Singh said students will not be allowed to attend degree examinations if they fall short of attendance in martial arts classes. “The girls will be given a certificate after the training. Marks obtained in the course, however, will not be added to their degree course examination results,” he said, adding that the six-month course will also focus on yoga and theoretical studies.

The university notified the colleges under its jurisdiction about the course after getting the approval of the chancellor-cum-governor.

“The university has taken a major step towards empowering girls to deal with anti-social elements,” said Usha Shukla, professor-in-charge of the Graduate School College for Women in Jamshedpur.

However, some remained sceptical in the knowledge that though such courses were introduced in these colleges, they had to be discontinued after the girls showed little interest.