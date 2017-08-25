Verdict against dera head has reaffirmed people’s faith in judiciary, God: victim’s kin

The verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case has reaffirmed the common man’s faith not only in the judiciary but also God, said family members of one of the rape victims based in Haryana.

The victim is also related to a man shot dead in 2002, in which case too the dera head is facing trial in the same Panchkula CBI court that held him guilty in the rape case on Friday.

“Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai, andher nahi hai (God may make you wait, but never leaves you in the dark),” said the victims’ relative, who was one of the kin who shouldered the struggle for 15 years.

As the family members began to gather at the village house, security cover was increased since Thursday . The close family members were taken to an unknown “safe place”.