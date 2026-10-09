West Bengal by-elections result LIVE: BJP continues to lead in Nandigram and Rejinagar after second round of counting
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: According to early trends, the BJP is leading in both Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies of Bengal, with bypoll results expected to provide insights into state’s political mood following the party’s ouster of the TMC after 15 years in power.
- 23 Sec agoSupreme Court to hear pleas of deleted voters in Bengal on October 16
- 10 Mins agoBJP's Shankharavh Sarkar continues to lead in Rejinagar after second round
- 27 Mins agoBJP ahead in Rejinagar race with 20,415 votes
- 33 Mins agoBJP workers celebrate as Hasirani Rath leads in Nandigram
- 43 Mins ago'Outcome is exactly as CM predicted' alleges Congress candidate from Rejinagar
- 51 Mins agoBJP ahead in Nandigram with 24,064 votes
- 54 Mins agoBJP is leading with 11,614 votes in Rejinagar after 1st round
- 1 Hr 55 Mins agoNandigram, Rejinagar bypolls saw nearly 79% turnout by 5 pm on polling day
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: The BJP is leading in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, with the bypoll results expected to offer a glimpse into the state’s political mood after the party ended the TMC’s 15-year rule. The polling for the same took place on October 6. However, polling was marred by allegations of voter intimidation, irregularities at polling booths and sporadic clashes. Tensions escalated in Rejinagar following a confrontation between police and Aam Janata Unnayan Party chief Humayun Kabir, who was subsequently arrested. Meanwhile, the Congress demanded repolling in both constituencies, raising concerns about the conduct of the bypolls. The Election Commission on the other hand described the polling process as “more or less peaceful.”...Read More
- The Nandigram seat was vacated by chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, who retained Bhabanipur after defeating TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.
- The Rejinagar seat fell vacant after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir retained Nawda after winning both constituencies. His son, Golam Nabi Azad, is contesting the Rejinagar bypoll on an AJUP ticket.
- Rabiul Alam Chowdhury is participating in the elections from Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, while Safiuzzaman Sheikh is competing from the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, and Congress candidate Mohd Abdullahil Kafi.
Although the bypolls do not directly assess the BJP government’s first four months in office, the outcome is being closely monitored to gauge the party’s electoral strength following its transition from the Opposition to the ruling party. The results are also expected to shed light on the Opposition’s position amid a fragmented political landscape.
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: Supreme Court to hear pleas of deleted voters in Bengal on October 16
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday scheduled October 16 to hear pleas from voters whose names were deleted from West Bengal’s electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, seeking the speedy disposal of their appeals.
The petitioners have also requested permission to vote in the state’s civic elections scheduled for November.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana acknowledged the challenges faced by SIR tribunals. The Chief Justice said tribunals would be asked to prioritise appeals seeking the inclusion of voters’ names over those seeking deletions.
(via PTI)
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: BJP's Shankharavh Sarkar continues to lead in Rejinagar after second round
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: BJP candidate Shankharavh Sarkar was leading by 16,550 votes over his nearest rival, Golam Nabi Azad of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), after the second round of counting in Rejinagar. Sarkar secured 20,415 votes, while Azad, son of AJUP chief Humayun Kabir, received 3,865 votes.
Congress candidate Abdullahil Kafi was in third place in Rejinagar with 1,291 votes, according to Election Commission figures. Trinamool Congress candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury secured 753 votes, while Safiuzzaman Saikh of the Democratic Trinamool Congress faction led by Arup Roy received 295 votes.
(via PTI)
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: BJP ahead in Rejinagar race with 20,415 votes
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: As per the latest update, BJP is leading in both Nandigram and Rejinagar. The vote count is as follows:
Nandigram
BJP - 34820
Congress - 7370
Rejinagar
BJP - 20415
AJUP - 3865
(Inputs by Tanmay Chatterjee)
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: BJP workers celebrate as Hasirani Rath leads in Nandigram
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: In a video shared by ANI on X, BJP workers can be seen celebrating as the party candidate Hasirani Rath maintains a lead in the Nandigram assembly constituency bypolls.
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: 'Outcome is exactly as CM predicted' alleges Congress candidate from Rejinagar
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: In a video shared by ANI on X, Congress candidate from the Rejinagar Assembly constituency, Abdullahil Kafi, said the outcome had unfolded exactly as the Chief Minister had predicted. He alleged that booth-wise calculations of the votes expected to be secured by the BJP and Congress had already been made, suggesting that the results were predetermined. He added, “The counting process is now proving that the Chief Minister orchestrated a calculated rigging of the election and systematically manipulated the vote tally in West Bengal.”
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: BJP ahead in Nandigram with 24,064 votes
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: After the 1st round, BJP is leading in the Nandigram race with a total count of 24,064 votes. While congress is staggering at a number of 4365, CPI at 871 and ISF at 377, according to EC.
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: BJP is leading with 11,614 votes in Rejinagar after 1st round
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: After 1st round, the number in Rejinagar are as follows:
BJP candidate Shankharavh Sarkar is leading in the Rejinagar seat by 11,033 votes after the first round of counting.
Congress candidate Abdullahil Kafi is in second place, followed by AJUP candidate Golam Nabi Azad in third. All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury is trailing significantly, currently occupying the seventh position.
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: Nandigram, Rejinagar bypolls saw nearly 79% turnout by 5 pm on polling day
West Bengal by-elections result LIVE updates: Nearly 79 per cent of the 5.24 lakh voters across West Bengal’s Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies had cast their votes by 5 pm on Tuesday, according to Election Commission officials. Nandigram recorded a voter turnout of 79.39 per cent, while Rejinagar registered 78.42 per cent.