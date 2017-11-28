After 22 years, Lucknow University enter NZ cricket pre-quarters

Selection as per the merit of individual and some other positive measures initiated by the Lucknow University authorities for better sports culture on the campus seems to have paid rich dividends as Lucknow University on Monday created a sort of history, making it to the pre-quarter finals of the North Zone Inter-University Cricket Tournament, defeating Jammu and Kashmir University by six wickets in Rohtak in Haryana.

Almost 22 years ago in 1995, LU side led by Kamalkant Kanojiya had made it to the semi-finals of the NZ tourney at Meerut before losing to hosts Meerut University, but thereafter LU team could never cross the second round.

Arpit Bhadoria and Anand Srivastava designed LU’s win on Monday, scalping four and three wickets, respectively to see J&K University collapsing for 141 in 36.4 overs. In reply, LU riding on Sundar Yadav’s unbeaten 52, romped home in 31.4 overs. Now, LU play their next match on December 3, but before that they will have a special camp here.

Brief scores

J&KU 141 in 36.4 overs (Sajid 34, Malik 33, Sajid Uzair 24, Arpit Bhadoriya 4 for 25, Anand Srivastava 3 for 28) lost to LU 142 for 4 in 31.4 overs (Sundar Yadav 52*, Shivam Pandey 35, Shaves 2 for 30).

School cricket

Jaipuria School and LPS South City entered in the semi-finals of the Inter-School cricket tournament for the SAJS Alambagh Cricket Champions Trophy here. Jaipuria School beat DPS Eldeco by seven runs, whereas LPS beat DPS Gomti Nagar by seven wickets.

Brief scores

Jaipuria School 86 for 9 in 20 overs (Yash Singh Chauhan 19, Satyam 3 for 6, Chetanya Pant 2 for 11) beat DPS Eldeco 79 in 19 overs (Rahul Yadav 17, Parth Dixit 3 for 2, Rajbir Singh 2 for 13, Parth Aryan 2 for 14, Sonu Kumar 2 for 17).

DPS 102 for 9 in 20 overs (Aadi Adesh 38, Akash Mishra 2 for 9, Arcashman 2 for 13) lost to LPS 103 for 3 in 13.2 overs (Rohan Malik 29, Ayush Mishra 24*).

Hosts triumph

Hosts REPL Crusaders defeated Dhruv Cricket Academy by 48 runs to win the Under-19 cricket tournament here.

Brief scores

REPLC 170 in 48.4 overs (Prateek Singh 69, Himanshu Singh 24, Milan Yadav 4 for 31, Shivam Yadav 2 for 44) beat DCA 122 in 35.4 overs (Shivansh Kapoor 33, Priyanshu Srivastava 4 for 20, Sarfaraz 2 for 10, Aman Upadhyay 2 for 41).

Easy win

LDA Coaching Centre (LDACC) scored a convincing 82-run win against Mega Trends Cricket Club (MTCC) in a league match of the Subedar Ali Memorial cricket tournament, at the RDSO stadium here.

Brief scores

LDACC 204 for 9 in 40 overs (Akshdeep Nath 86, Rohit Verma 57, Subhendra Singh 4 for 19, Moeen 2 for 35) beat MTCC 122 in 33.1 overs (Narendra Yadav 50, Zeeshan Ansari 4 for 9, Manish Sharma 3 for 29, Priyanshu Anand 2 for 10).

Hockey tourney

The 11th Padamshree Jaman Lal Sharma Memorial state under-14 boys hockey tournament will be played from December 2, at the KD Singh ‘Babu’ stadium here. Selection of Lucknow team will take place on Wednesday, at the CB Gupt ground at 2.00 p.m.

Fine show

Uttar Pradesh athletes finished at high at the 15th National Inter-District Meet, winning 12 medals, including a gold, seven silver and four bronzes at Vishakhapatnam.

The medal winners included Ashish, Aman Khokhar, Shyam Milan Bind, Rahul Sharma, Vipin Yadav, Sunny Choudhry, Vidhi Chaudhary, Sania Danish, Aditya Kushwaha, Vivek Singh, Antima Pal and Samridhdhi Katiyar.

Taneesha to lead

Taneesha Singh will lead Uttar Pradesh in the sub-junior national badminton championship, beginning December 2 at Tenali in Andhra Pradesh. Other members of the team include, Dev Maheswari, Neer Nehwal, Aviral Kumar Yadav, Shivam Srivastava, Ansh Vishal Gupta, Ayush Raj Gupta, Aditya Gaud, Ayush Agrawal, Samayra Panwar, Siddi Kumar, Sujata Singh, Rama Singh, Taneesha Singh, Mansi Singh, Priya Shukla.