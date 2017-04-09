‘Mowgli’ girl shifted to shelter home in Lucknow, gets a new name Ehsaas

The 10-year-old ‘Mowgli’ girl, who was found in the jungles of Katerniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in January was shifted to a shelter home for the disabled in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar locality on Saturday.

As per the tradition of ‘Nirvan’ the shelter home, the girl was given a new name, ‘Ehsaas’.

She was shifted from Childline, Bahraich to Lucknow on orders of the Child Welfare Committee, Bahraich.

Shelter home officials said the girl would not be left in isolation.

“She will be made to live with other children. We have been watching her for two months, but it was for the first time we saw her laughing. She was happy to see children of her kind. We were amazed by her behaviour,” said Arun Chaudhary, a volunteer of Bahraich Childline, who escorted the girl to Lucknow.

Suresh Dhapola, owner of Nirvan said, “Psychological evaluation of the girl would be done and she would be gradually trained like the other children living at the shelter home.”

Govind Patel, special educator at the home said, “The girl is throwing away everything that is being given to her but she would gradually be taught all mannerisms. ”

Meanwhile, a man from Jaunpur reached the district Bahraich and claimed the girl was his daughter.

Chief Medical Superindtendent, Bahraich, Dr DK Singh said that a man named Bhullar Ali from Jaunpur turned up with his claim.

Bhullar said that had filed a missing complaint for her with the Jaunpur police on March 28, 2016. H e was asked to go to Lucknow for identity confirmation.