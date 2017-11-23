Solar power via canals in Uttar Pradesh on government agenda

The Yogi Adityanath government wants to generate power by installing solar power panels in open spaces around state irrigation department’s canals and set up micro-hydel schemes at the fall available therein across Uttar Pradesh.

As more than 2000 MW power may be generated from solar panels and micro-hydel power projects, the state government has set up a four-member committee to explore potential of power generation and submit its report within 15 days.

On Thursday, engineer-in-chief (projects) irrigation department Kunal Kulshreshtha will preside over the first meeting of the committee that has engineer-in-chief (mechanical) and superintending engineer (projects) irrigation department as members.

Uttar Pradesh has about 75,000 km long canal system including major and minor canals. “We have plenty of open spaces around major canals. The committee will have to identify open spaces where sun facing solar panels can be installed along major canals. It will study technical and financial aspects and submit its report,” said a senior officer.

“Once the committee submits its report, the department will initiate process of inviting proposals for such projects. An investment of about Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore is required to set up solar panels to generate one megawatt power. An investment of Rs 2500 crore will be needed by private investors if the state government decides to install panels for generation of 500 MW solar power in the first phase,” said the officer.