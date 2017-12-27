Cranberry roulade or Sol kadhi? 5 dishes to try out for your New Year’s party

2018 is right around the corner and if you plan to celebrate the New Year’s with a gathering of your close friends and relatives, you should ensure that you’re serving them some interesting and delicious food too! After all, food is one part of any celebration which everyone remembers for sure!

So go ahead and decide which of these recipes you would want to try out, or whether you end up making all of them, trust us, they’re worth it!

1. Chicken cranberry roulade

Chicken cranberry roulade

By: Tania Ghosh, Executive Chef, Mbar Kitchen, Kolkata

Ingredients

Chicken breast – 1

Chopped spinach – 50 g

Chopped cranberry – 15 g

Regular cheese – 20 g

Salt pepper to taste

For the sauce:

Chopped cranberry – 10 g

Cream – 30 ml

Butter – 5 g

Salt and white pepper to taste

Chopped parsley – a pinch

For the mashed potato:

Boiled and peeled potato – 2

Butter – 15 g

Chopped herbs – 7 g

Cream – 15 ml

Salt and white pepper to taste

Method

1. For the roulade: Lightly beat the chicken breast to make it slightly thinner. Marinate with salt and pepper. Use the rest of the ingredients to stuff the breast, leaving space of the edges. Roll tightly and secure with a toothpick. In a pan, warm oil and brown the breast. Cook in an oven with moderate heat for about 10 - 12 minutes.

2. For the sauce: Melt butter in a pan, be careful to not let the butter burn. Add a splosh of white wine and reduce slightly. Add the cream and finish with the cranberries and seasoning.

3. For the mashed potatoes: Mash the boiled potatoes and add the rest of the mashed ingredients. Beat till smooth.

4. To assemble, slice the chicken roulade and place on a plate with the cut side up. Place the mash on one side and spoon over the sauce. Finish with grilled veg( optional ) and chopped cranberries.

2. Pulled mutton fulka taco

By: Executive Chef Amlan Bose, The Astor Hotel

Ingredients:

Shredded Cooked Mutton - 100 g

Onion – 50 g

Jalapeno slices- 20 g

Chopped parsley – 5 g

Dried oregano – 5 g

Shredded ice berg lettuce – 20 g

Juilliene bell peppers – 20 g

Yellow chedder cheese- 25 g

Ready made guacamole – 15 g

Sour cream- 15 g

Small size atta fulka – 4

Butter – 50 g

Method

1. Take cooked mutton with Indian spice, cut into small chunks and toss chopped herbs and jalapeno into the mutton chunks.

2. You can use boneless mutton piece cooked with ginger, garlic paste, chopped onion, red chilli powder and turmeric powder.

3. Make a crispy salad with shredded iceberg lettuce, bell peppers and onion.

4. Take each fulka , fill it with mutton mixture, crispy salad and grated yellow cheddar cheese .

5. Fold the fulka in a taco shape ( semi-circular ). Take a non stick pan , grill it into a light brown colour with butter .

6. Serve hot with ready made guacamole sauce and sour cream dip.

3. Mexican lamb rack with blueberry mash and honey jalapeno glaze

Mexican lamb rack with blueberry mash and honey jalapeno glaze

By: Sous chef Swarup Chatterjee, Afraa Lounge and restaurant, Kolkata

Ingredients:

Lamb rack- 150 g

Garlic paste- 15 g

Salt-10 g

Crushed black pepper- 5 g

Chilli paste- 5 g

Cumin powder- 3 g

Coriander powder- 3 g

Olive oil- 10 ml

Dry parsley- 100 g

Mashed potato- 60 g

Blue berry crush- 25 ml

Butter -15 g

Cream- 25 ml

Honey- 30 ml

Jalapeno- 10 g

Micro greens- 10 g

Method:

1. Marinate the lamb rack with salt, crushed black pepper, garlic paste, chilly paste, cumin powder, coriander powder and olive oil. Heat oil on a hot plate and grill the rack until cooked. Finally coat with dry parsley and keep aside.

2. Make mashed potato with grated potato, butter, blueberry, cream and seasonings.

3. For honey jalapeno glaze the reduce honey,add chopped jalapeno. Add butter and seasonings to make a smooth sauce.

4. In a serving dish arrange blueberry mash at the center, nicely arrange lamb rack on top of the mash and pour the honey glaze on top of it. Garnish with micro greens and serve hot.

4. Sol kadhi with a twist of tender coconut

Sol Kadhi with a twist of tender coconut

By: Chef Sukesh, Sana-di-ge, Delhi

Kokum Kadhi:

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

4-5 kokum pods

3 cups luke-warm water

Around 2 tbsp gram flour

4-5 fresh curry leaves

1 tbsp coriander leaves (finely chopped)

2 green chillies (slit)

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp coriander seed powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

3 pinches asafoetida (hing)

2 tsp sugar

Salt (to taste)

½ tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp mustard seeds (slightly smashed)

1 tbsp pure ghee

1 glass of tender coconut water

2 kokum pulp (smashed)

Method:

1. Soak the kokum pods.

2. Take it out from water and dry it.

3. Heat the ghee in a pan, add mustard seeds, turmeric powder, coriander seed powder, cumin seeds, curry leaves and both the chillies in it.

4. When the seeds begin to crack, add smashed kokum pulp and tender coconut water carefully into the pan.

5. Sprinkle asafoetida power on this. Mix gram flour in the pod water till it becomes smooth.

6. Add sugar and salt (as per taste) to the boiling gravy and stir well till boiling point (for 10 mins). Garnish the curry with coriander leaves and curry leaves.

7. Serve hot. It could be served with rice or roti.

5. Salted chocolate tart

By: Tania Ghosh, Executive Chef, Mbar Kitchen, Kolkata

Ingredients

For the base:

Chopped walnuts – 12 g

Chopped pista – 12 g

Good day butter biscuits – 5

Butter – 5 g

For the mix:

Amul cream – 63 g

Dark chocolate – 70 g

Maldon sea salt – To taste

For the sauce:

Milk – 200 ml

Sugar – 30 g

Vanilla essence – One drop

Vanilla bean – 1g

Cornflour – 5 g

Cream – a splosh

Method:

1. Prepare the base by mixing all the ingredients for the base together. Press it down in the mould. Set in the fridge.

2. For the filling, melt cream and chocolate together over low heat or in a microwave. Add sea salt to taste. Once the base mixture is set, pour the chocolate mix in it and set in the fridge.

3. Warm milk in a cream, add the cream, vanilla and cornflour. If it gets too thick, add water to loosen. Serve alongside the tart. Sauce should be warm and the tart cold.

