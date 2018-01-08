2 Thane senior citizens on morning walk run over by car

A 22-year-old driver has been arrested after the car he was driving ran over and killed two senior citizens who were taking a morning walk in Murbad on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the accused, Shashikant Vishnu Kale, 22, was headed towards Kalyan and was allegedly dozing off when he lost control and the car crashed into the victims. However, Kale in his statement said he could not see the victims because of the fog.

The deceased – Chandrakant Haribhau Patil, 61, and Pandurang Sudham Shitaprao, 60 – were residents of Murbad and used to go for a morning walk daily.

Ajay Vasave, police officer, Murbad police station, said, “Patil and Shitaprao were on their daily morning walk when the incident took place. Both victims, who suffered major head injuries and bruises, were rushed to the hospital but were declared dead on arrival.”

Kale has been charged with rash and negligent driving under the Motor Vehicles Act.

A police officer requesting anonymity said,”We questioned the driver and found that it was because of the fog on the highway that the driver was unable to see the victims. Also, the driver was driving his friend’s four-wheeler and had gone to Murbad for some work. It was in the morning hours when he was coming back that he met with the accident.After the accident, he saw that both victims were lying unconscious on the road. He rushed to the police chowky and alerted us about the accident. Soon after that, a beat marshal was sent to the spot and the victims were sent to hospital where they were declared dead. We then alerted their family and handed over their bodies after conducting post-mortem.”