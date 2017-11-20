Auto driver rapes brother’s wife for nine months over property dispute near Mumbai

A 35-year-old man was on Sunday arrested for allegedly raping his brother’s wife for the past nine months in Kalyan near Mumbai. The man, an auto driver, had been threatening the 40-year-old woman, whose husband is mentally challenged.

“In February, the woman’s husband was admitted to Thane mental hospital. The driver came home when she was alone and demanded his share in the property. She said she would hire an advocate for that. Enraged, the accused raped her,” said a police officer. Since then the driver had repeatedly raped her and threatened to defame her. The woman finally mustered the courage and lodged a complaint against him.

“He was arrested immediately. We have sent the two for a medical examination,” he added.