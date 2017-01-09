Boy’s body found in suitcase near LTT in Mumbai

A body of an unidentified boy was found in a suitcase near the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) on Sunday night. The boy is aged between 12 and 15, the police said.

According to the police, the suitcase was found near a secluded spot close to LTT’s parcel department, adjacent to Shivkripa chawl at Tilak Nagar in the eastern suburbs. The police are checking profiles of missing minors to check if the boy matches any of them. Police stations in the city will be alerted with the description of the minor.

Police are checking if the suitcase was parcelled from the nearby terminus or transported via the rail route. the police suspect that it may have been brought from somewhere else to be dumped at the secluded location. “The body is not decomposed and was found with the clothes intact,” said Shahji Umap, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 6.

Few local residents spotted the opened red suitcase. They were shocked to see the minor’s body after which the police control room was informed around 8pm. The body has been wrapped in a saree.

The police will check CCTV footage to of the nearby areas for clues. The police are also questioning people in the vicinity.

The police will register a murder case. The crime branch will also conduct a parallel probe.

