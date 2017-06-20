Engineering seats in Maharashtra government colleges to stay vacant, again

Blame it on low scores or fewer students interested in joining state-run engineering institutes.

This year, only 42% of engineering aspirants who cleared the state entrance exam, MH-CET, registered for the next step of the admission process.

This means, seats in engineering institutes will once again go unused — there are more than 1.30 lakh engineering seats in the state, only 1.19 lakh candidates are currently interested.

“There could be two reasons for the drop in registrations,” said said Dayanand Meshram, joint director, Directorate of Technical Education (DTE). “Either students have not scored 50% in their Class 12 exams or they have scored very well in the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Advanced is the test students take to qualify for national institutes).”

Meshram said many students must be hoping to get through one of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) or Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) using their JEE-Adv scores. This year, all students who wrote the MH-CET exam got five bonus marks owing to some errors in the paper. This made everyone eligible to apply for state-run colleges.

READ: Engineering aspirants, brace for competition, 13,000 fewer seats in Maharashtra this year

While more students appeared for the MH-CET this year, compared to the past few years, there weren’t too many top scores when the results were announced on June 3. Just 1% of the applicants scored above 75% in the exam. Principals of engineering institutes in the state are expecting lower cut-offs for engineering admissions this year.

Similarly, of 2.38 lakh students eligible for pharmacy admissions, only 52,014 students have registered. Meshram said the fall in registrations of pharmacy aspirants was natural as most students wrote the CET only as a backup, after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was introduced.

“As competition for medical and dental seats in the state and country is getting fiercer with the introduction of NEET, most students opted for the CET for pharmacy only as a backup,” he said. There are 36,000 seats available in pharmacy institutes in the state.

This year, the DTE will only conduct three rounds of admissions for private engineering institutes and four rounds for government-run colleges. For a few years now, seats in state engineering institutes have been increasingly going vacant — 45% seats went unused in 2016 itself.

“This year, we hoped high registrations for CET would bring more students to our institutes, but the figures are dismal. Once IITs and NITs start admissions, there will be more cancellations from state engineering institutes,” said the director of a Mumbai engineering institute.