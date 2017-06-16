Fire breaks out at dance studio in Mumbai’s Khar, no injuries

A major fire broke out at choreographer Terence Lewis’ dance academy at Khar on Friday afternoon. Around 20 dancers were rehearsing in the studio at the time. No injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire was caused by a short-circuit at Nateshwar Bhavan on Khar Danda road. It took four fire engines and two water tankers around an hour to bring the fire under control.

“The fire was caused by a short-circuit in an air conditioner,” said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) field officer Swapnil Joshi, who was at the spot.

A spark from the short-circuit landed on clothes kept next to the air-conditioner and it spread to a tarpaulin sheet placed on one side of building, said Nath M Lokhande, the duty officer at the Khar police station.

According to Joshi, the tarpualin shed was put up without permissions from the BMC. Lewis got the shed removed once the fire was doused, but declined commenting about the incident.

“No one was hurt. We are looking at how much the property has been damaged,” Lokhande said.