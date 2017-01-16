Gadoli encounter : Accused cops want copy of CCTV footage of the incident

The four of Gurgaon police who were booked in the alleged fake encounter of gangster Sandeep Gadoli have moved a plea before the sessions court seeking copy of the CCTV footage of the hotel where the encounter took place.

The accused officials pleaded on Monday that they want to go through the footage before arguing on the bail plea which they had filed in November last year. The court has now asked the prosecution to file a reply on this plea.

On Monday, the court was scheduled to hear the bail plea of all the six accused in the case which included these four policemen and Gadoli’s girlfriend Divya Pahuja and her mother, Sonia Pahuja. But, before the hearing could start the accused police officers moved a plea seeking a copy of the CCTV footage.

Gadoli was allegedly killed by the Gurgaon police in Andheri Metro Hotel on February 7 last year in an alleged fake encounter. A team set up by the Mumbai police which investigated the case has relied heavily on the hotel’s CCTV camera footage. The CCTV camera recording, which is part of the charge sheet filed by the SIT, reveals that the accused policemen were heard telling the staff that they were from Delhi. The accused then asked the staff about the hotel’s occupants and demanded to see their identity cards.

As per the footage, after entering the hotel, one of the Gurgaon officers fired six rounds at Gadoli within nine seconds, the sound of which was recorded by the CCTV camera. A second after the firing stopped, constable Vikram Singh planted a gun near Gadoli, who was lying on the passage floor.

Read: Gadoli fake encounter: Girlfriend and her mother seek bail