Pune Infosys techie murder: 10 things we know so far

1. Rasila Raju OP, 25, an engineer working with the Infosys, was found dead late on Sunday evening on the ninth floor of the company’s office in phase II of Hinjewadi IT park near Pune. She was strangled with a computer cable at her workplace.

2. Police teams arrested Bhaben Saikia — a 26-year-old watchman at the Pune Infosys campus who hails from Assam — from Mumbai early on Monday. Saikia worked with a private security firm and was deputed at Infosys six months ago, police said. A background check at the time of appointment had shown no previous record of crime.

3. The police said Infosys officials told them Rasila had the day off on Sunday, but had to come in to work on a project and was in touch with colleagues at the company’s Bengaluru office.But when her supervisor in Bangalore could not get through to her over phone late on Sunday, someone in the Hinjewadi office was asked to check on her. “When her colleagues came to her workstation, they found her lying on the floor with a computer wire around her neck,” said assistant police commissioner, Vaishali Jadhav. The techie was hit hard on the face before being strangled, said another official.

4. Prior to entering the campus on Sunday afternoon, Rasila had spoken with her friends and discussed her plans to get a transfer to Bangalore, which was closer to home.

5. Rasila Raju OP was had studied in Kendriya Vidyalaya at Kozhikode in Kerala. She went to Tamil Nadu for further studies. After completing her B Tech degree, she got a job at Infosys Bangalore around two years ago. Around six months ago, she was transferred to Pune on a project but Rasila did not want to be there. She had requested a transfer.

6. Family members said the police first told them that Rasila’s mobile phone was missing. The police recovered Rasila’s purse, coffee mug and other personal belongings but the mobile phone was missing at first. It was found on Wednesday.

7. Rasila had complained about his “advances” to the company but no action was taken against him, her maternal uncle said.

8. Infosys in a statement clarified that the company will continue to seek recommendations and suggestions to improve the safety of its employees on its campuses across India. “At Infosys, we are focused and committed to the safety of our employees. This unfortunate incident is a reminder that nothing is foolproof, and we are continuing to seek recommendations and suggestions from different stakeholders on how we can try and strengthen the safety of our employees at our campuses and offices,” Infosys said in a statement.

9. Infosys agreed to pay Rs1 crore as ex-gratia to the family of Rasila Raju OP and an employment to the next of her kin, a day after her father blamed the software giant for “lapse in security” that led to her murder.

10. Rasila was buried in her home town of Kozhikode on Tuesday.

