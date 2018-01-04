Thane residents can now complain about hotels flouting rules

If you think a hotel or a restaurant near your home is flouting safety norms and is a cause of concern, you can now visit ward offices to find out if they have the required permissions.

And if they don’t, you can file a complaint with the Thane Municipal Corporation and the fire department against them.

There are 10 ward offices in the city and people can visit them to complain about irregularities. The December 29 Kamala Mills fire, where 14 people died, has not only served as a wake-up call for the corporation but also residents, who have become more vigilant and are enquiring about the legality and fire compliance of hotels and restaurants.

The TMC’s chief fire officer Shashi Kant Kale said, “There are hotels and restaurants functioning on the ground floor of residential buildings and they are given permission if they request change of use but they have to adhere to all rules and regulations including fire compliance.”

If any resident wants to know if they have all permissions, documents and follow fire norms, they can go to the nearby ward office and find out. Based on the information, action would be taken by the TMC and the fire department.

“To ensure safety of residents, we have made sure fire norms are followed both inside the society and in commercial areas. However, there is a need for the fire department to audit the nearby shopping complexes, which have many eateries and food joints,” K Kumar, president, Progressive Thane Residents Welfare Association (PTRA).

There are plenty of hotels and restaurants inside housing societies of Hiranandani estates, Manpada, Shrirang Vrindavan and Vartak Nagar, as well as on LBS Marg.

Sunil Chavan, additional commissioner, TMC, said, “We will swiftly act if any complaints are filed by residents and we plan to take action on defaulters within two to three days.”