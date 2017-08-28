Noida officials do a cleanliness survey ahead of Eid

The Noida authority additional chief executive officer Rakesh Kumar Mishra, along with a team of health department officials, on Monday inspected Jama Masjid in Sector 8 to ensure cleanliness of its premises ahead of Eid on September 1.

Officials also conducted an inspection to check the level of cleanliness in many Muslim-dominated areas, including sector 6, 7, 8, 31 and Nithari village, ahead of Eid festivities.

They also interacted with residents in these areas and discussed civic issues faced by them.

Residents in Nithari village complained that the unauthorised vendors outside the mosque have made a mess of the neighbourhood.

“I have directed my staff to ensure that all unauthorised vendors are removed immediately from outside the mosque as it creates problems to the faithful. Apart from removing unauthorised vendors, the health department will also clean the area properly,” Mishra said.

The Noida authority officer on special duty RK Singh, health department senior project engineer Raghunandan Yadav and other officials were also present during the inspection.

The objective of the authority is to ensure that roads, drains and other public spaces are cleaned properly in areas near mosques ahead of Eid.

“I have asked the staff to collect municipal waste on time in the morning and evening and transport it to the landfill site. Our idea is that the waste should not rot on roads and at other public places as it creates an unhygienic condition,” Mishra said.

The Noida authority has created primary garbage collection centres outside residential and industrial areas. The authority appointed sweepers clean the garbage in their respective areas and collect the waste at one point. Subsequently, the waste is dumped at the primary garbage collection points. From there, the waste is transported to landfill sites by the authority.

“I have instructed the health department that the standard which is set for garbage disposal should be followed properly so that all areas remain clean and residents do not face any problem of sanitation,” Mishra said.