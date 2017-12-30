How bitter or sweet is their friendship? PV Sindhu on Saina Nehwal

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are the two biggest names when it comes to badminton in the country. Their on-court rivalry is much talked but little do people know about their personal relationship.

“We’re friends, like hi-bye... and that’s it,” Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu told Hindustan Times in an exclusive chat when queried about their relation. “We actually play together during practice but there’s not much time to get interactive and talk to each other because we have our training sessions, so there’s no real time where we can sit and talk.”

The Saina-Sindhu rivalry is a common debating topic among badminton aficionados, especially after the two shuttle queens have faced each other quite a few times. Though in official Badminton World Federation (BWF) games the record is level at 1-1, the two have played each other quite a few times in Premier Badminton League (PBL) or in National Championships.

Add to it Saina’s return to the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad after training for three years with Olympian U Vimal Kumar. The two girls now get to practice and train simultaneously with the chief national coach.

Do they feel the rivalry in practice too?

“Rivalry is always there. When you play on court, everybody wants to win, both have the aggression to win. The rivalry is good in a way, everybody has that nowadays,” said the world No.3 shuttler, who also reached the final of the World Championships in August.

“You just need to play your game and keep going, that’s what I feel and when people talk about rivalry, it is nothing but just a fight in the match -- that is required, everyone would do that, it is not a big issue.”