Dancer shot dead at Bihar doctor’s pre-marriage ceremony

A 20-year-old dancer was shot dead by revellers during a ‘tilak’ (pre-marriage) ceremony at Ugar Bigaha village under Sasaram mufassil police station in Bihar’s Rohtas district, 150 km south-west of Patna, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accused was reportedly in an inebriated condition, claimed the victim’s co-dancers. Liquor is banned in Bihar since April 5, 2016.

The would-be groom, Dr Birendra Singh, a young government medical officer at the Nasariganj primary health centre in the district, had hired the dance troupe to perform at his pre-marriage function.

Three young girls -- Anjali, Gudiya Devi and Reena -- had accompanied Naina, the victim, who was the lead performer.

The girls are believed to have told police that the incident occurred around 1.30am, when Naina wanted to take rest after a long dance session. However, the audience insisted that she continue with her performance.

Just as Naina was returning to the changing room behind the make-shift stage, which had been set up at the venue, someone from the audience fired at her from behind.

Naina slumped to the ground and lay in a pool of blood. She was taken to the Narayan Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Sasaram, almost an hour later after her family members reached there. She died on Tuesday morning.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination at the Sasaram sadar hospital, police said.

Later, Naina’s family members and some locals gave vent to their ire by ransacking the hospital. They alleged that the hospital authorities delayed in extending her treatment. Police arrested one person and seized five motorcycles for vandalising the hospital.

However, police were yet to make any arrest in the dancer’s killing.

Gudiya Devi has lodged a police complaint against Dr Singh and his family members, who are absconding

Police were conducting raids to nab the accused, said Alok Ranjan, sub-divisional police officer, Sasaram.