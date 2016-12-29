Chandigarh admn nominate nine new councillors for municipal corporation

The Chandigarh administration finally released the much awaited list of nine nominated councillors for municipal corporation of Chandigarh on Thursday, where most of the names are said to owe allegiance to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The names include former BJP councillor Sat Parkash Aggarwal, city’s first mayor Kamla Sharma and president of minority cell, BJP, Haji Mohammed Khurshid Ali of Ramdarbar.

Among traders, Charanjiv Singh, chairman of Beopar Mandal has been included in the list.

Other names nominated by Chandigarh MC are Ajay Dutta, Sachin Kumar Lohtiya, Jyotsna Wig, Shipra Bansal and Major General MS Kandal ( retd).