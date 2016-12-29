 Chandigarh admn nominate nine new councillors for municipal corporation | punjab$chandigarh | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 29, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Chandigarh admn nominate nine new councillors for municipal corporation

punjab Updated: Dec 29, 2016 16:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Chandigarh municipal corporation office. (HT File Photo)

The Chandigarh administration finally released the much awaited list of nine nominated councillors for municipal corporation of Chandigarh on Thursday, where most of the names are said to owe allegiance to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The names include former BJP councillor Sat Parkash Aggarwal, city’s first mayor Kamla Sharma and president of minority cell, BJP, Haji Mohammed Khurshid Ali of Ramdarbar.

Among traders, Charanjiv Singh, chairman of Beopar Mandal has been included in the list.

Other names nominated by Chandigarh MC are Ajay Dutta, Sachin Kumar Lohtiya, Jyotsna Wig, Shipra Bansal and Major General MS Kandal ( retd).

tags

more from punjab

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<