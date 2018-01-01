Kullu admn launches programme to stop women from being exiled from homes during their monthly cycle

In a New Year gift to women, the Kullu district administration has decided to launch a year-long programme to end the practice of banishing women to the cattle-shed during their monthly cycle.

Called ‘Naari Samman (Women Pride)’, this programme plans to generate awareness amongst villagers to shed the stigma attached to menstruating women in the state.

Women in remote areas of Himachal Pradesh, which calls itself the land of gods (Dev Bhoomi), are exiled from their homes every month during menstruation.

A survey conducted by the Kullu district administration found that this archaic practice is still observed in as many as 91 of the 204 village panchayats of the district.

The deputy commissioner, Yunus Khan, told HT, “The study showed that the monthly cycle continues to be a taboo in many areas. The villagers appear to have borrowed from a practice called ‘chaupadi’ in Nepal wherein women are relegated to cattle-sheds to keep ‘impurity’ out of home.”

Last year, the Nepal government passed a bill criminalising this retrograde practice.

The DC, who initiated the first-of its-kind campaign from Naujana village, said their survey found that many women in the remote areas were forced to stay in isolation or in secluded places during their periods.

“Women Pride is an initiative to remove menses-related misconceptions from the minds of people. The district administration will join hands with various government agencies to run a sustained campaign to change the mindset of people,” said Khan.

The administration has roped in local theatre artistes and folks groups to generate awareness. “It’s a very good initiative that will help in ending discrimination against women in villages,” said Rohini Chaudhary, chairperson of Zila Parishad, Kullu.

The campaign

The district administration will organise a panchayat-level campaign with the help of anganvadi (creche) workers, health workers and women’s organizations. The administration has also roped in temple committees and other religious organisations to sensitise the locals. This campaign will last a year and will be reviewed regularly. Teams have been constituted to review this programme every week and month.

Helpline for women

The district administration has set up a helpline (01902222105) for women to gather more information about this campaign. It will maintain a record of women calling on this helpline. It will also provide them free counseling, if needed, besides arranging psychiatrists and doctors.