Ousmane Dembele completes move to FC Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund

Ousmane Dembele brought an end to protracted transfer talks by signing a five-year deal with Barcelona worth 105 million euros ($125 million) plus add-ons, the Spanish giants announced on Friday.

Dembele signed from Borussia Dortmund, where he has been suspended since he boycotted training on August 10 in protest after the German club rejected Barca’s first bid.

The transfer fee was not disclosed but this move can make him the second most expensive player in history as reports claim FC Barcelona have finally agreed a deal that could rise to 150 million euros ($177 million).

FC Barcelona are in desperate need for reinforcements since being caught cold by Neymar’s decision to join Paris Saint-Germain for a world record 222 million euros earlier this month.

With just a week to go before the transfer window closes, the Catalan giants have had several attempts to land Dembele and Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho rebuffed, piling pressure onto already beleaguered president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Following Barca’s 5-1 aggregate thrashing by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, the hashtag “bartomeudimiteya” (Bartomeu resign now) was a trending topic worldwide on Twitter.

A growing split between Barca’s top players and board was also evidenced this week as the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez posted photos on social media of them partying with Neymar just hours after the club announced they are suing the Brazilian for breach of contract.

FC Barcelona were powerless to stop Neymar’s move to PSG earlier this month as the French side met the buyout clause in his contract.