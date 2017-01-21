Aishwarya, Katrina, Deepika: Karan Johar reveals whom he would kill out of the 3

‘Kill, Marry, Hook-up’, this is one segment on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan couch that makes headlines every week.

This time, instead of the guests, it was Karan’s turn to answer the questions. Karan posted the snippet on his Twitter.

In the episode, when Alia Bhatt asked KJo whom he would ‘Kill, Marry and Hook-up’ with, (the options were Aishwarya, Deepika and Katrina), he replied, “I would marry Deepika. hook-up with Katrina and kill Aishwarya.”

Further explaining why he would kill her, Karan said, “Because Abhishek and I grew up together so I can’t do either (marry or hook up) with Aishwarya. So I will have to kill her because of my family connections.”

