Beyhadh actor Piyush Sahdev charged with rape: 10 things to know

TV actor Piyush Sahdev was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 23-year-old aspiring actress. Sahdev, who has worked in popular shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Beyhadh, has been accused of raping the woman on the pretext of marriage.

After the arrest, Piyush was presented before a court where he was sent to police custody till November 27. Here’s everything you need to know about the case:

1. Piyush and the woman met through mutual friends and the TV actor promised to boost her career, police said.

2. The TV actor moved in with the woman and even proposed marriage to her after living with her for two months.

3. The woman told police she saw compromising photos of Piyush with another woman, after which they fought and he went back on his promise to marry her.

4. The woman approached the police on November 20 and filed a case under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code against Sahdev.

5. Kiran Vasantrao Kale, senior inspector, Versova police station, told HT over phone from Mumbai, “Yes, he has been charged with rape. An FIR was lodged against him on November 20. After investigations, we arrested him on November 22. He was produced in court on the same day and has been sent to police custody till November 27.”

6. When Hindustan Times approached Sahdev’s estranged wife, actor Akangsha Rawat, she said she hasn’t been in touch with him for past four months. “I am not in touch with Piyush since almost four months, we separated six months back, so I have no idea if this news (of rape allegation) is true,” she told us.

7. Piyush has been sent to police custody till November 27.

8. Revealing that she hasn’t been in touch with Piyush for a long time, his sister and Secret Superstar-fame actor Meher Vij told Times Of India, “I haven’t been able to get in touch with my father so I too do not know anything about this news. Actually, Piyush and I haven’t been in touch at all ever since he got married. His wife had some issues so I chose to back off. Whatever contact we have had, has been only through our father ever since then.”

9. The TOI report also quoted a close family friend of Piyush as saying, “Piyush recently went for a holiday with the actress where he got sexually involved with her. After coming back, he chose to end the relationship. Meanwhile, she had become a little serious about him. But with his negligent behaviour, she got irked. Piyush blackmailed her, threatening to leak her obscene pictures over the internet. The actress paid no heed to him. This irked Piyush who actually leaked a few pictures.”

10. While his affair was said to be the reason behind the separation with his wife, the actor had earlier denied it: “Yes, it is true that Akangsha and I are getting separated. The divorce is already in process. But all the rumours which are being spread are untrue.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more