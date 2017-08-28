Kapil Sharma Show shoot cancelled seven times since July, five due to host’s ill-health

Ever since TV star Kapil Sharma had the infamous mid-air fight with co-star Sunil Grover, things have not been too good for him - most of his co-actors from The Kapil Sharma Show quit to show solidarity with Grover, TRPs of the show have been in free fall and Salman Khan chose to skip Kapil’s show for a special appearance with Sunil during Tubelight promotions. But strangest is the number of shoots of the show that got cancelled in the last few weeks.

If reports are to be believed, Kapil is under extreme stress and that is why he cancelled several shoots in recent past. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, the comedian has had to cancel shoot of promotional episodes for each big star in Bollywood.

While Kapil has accepted that he had low blood pressure due to which he fainted, he had refused that he had depression. “It (depression) is just a big term for me (laughs). Apart from low blood pressure, I am not at all facing any health issues. I have started taking care of my diet and body. I am perfectly fine now,” he had said in a Facebook live with his fans.

Earlier, Sumona Chakravarti, who plays Kapil’s wife on the show, had said, “Yes his (Kapil’s) health has not been very good and the name of the show is Kapil Sharma. Unfortunately, he is under a lot of pressure and that’s fair enough. We all have our ups and downs in terms of health..It happens, sometimes you can’t even afford to fall sick but the body does take a toll so it’s okay, and not like he kept anyone waiting and everybody understands when someone is sick, it’s genuine.”

While speculations is rife that Kapil, who is working on his second film (Firangi) has turned too high-headed and keeps cancelling shoots for no reason, let us not jump our guns. Maybe, he is genuinely unwell. Whatever be the reason, it has certainly affected the show and Kapil’s credentials. Here, we take a look at some of the recent incidents when Kapil cancelled a star’s shooting for his show:

Ajay Devgn

Emraan Hashmi, Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta were scheduled to promote Baadshaho on Kapil’s show. They were told about Kapil’s ill-health when the team had already reached the sets on Saturday morning and were ready for the shoot. According to Spotboye, Ajay stormed out and the rest of the actors followed suit. The shoot had to be cancelled once again.

Amitabh Bachchan

Earlier this month, Amitabh was supposed to shoot a promotional episode with Kapil for Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 that premiers on Monday. The shoot had to be cancelled beforehand, reportedly due to the ongoing workers’ strike in the industry.

The members of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) are on strike and demand an eight-hour shift, a salary hike and accidental and medical insurance.

Shah Rukh Khan

Kapil reportedly fainted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show in July and the shoot for promotional episode of Jab Harry Met Sejal had to be cancelled. “Kapil had to shoot with actor Shah Rukh Khan for Jab Harry Met Sejal on Friday night but he fainted on the sets during the shoot. He is under a lot of stress because of the show and is doing everything possible to keep it on top of the TRP. This stress took a toll on him and the shoot had to be cancelled,” India.com quoted a source as saying.

Manoj Tiwari

Bhojpuri singer and BJP MLA Manoj Tiwari was supposed to shoot for an episode with Kapil last week. However, the shoot has to be reportedly cancelled due to the film workers’ strike. “I was here for a day to shoot for a Bhojpuri episode on Kapil’s show. But I got a call from him saying the shooting has been cancelled,” Manoj told DNA.

Paresh Rawal

When the team of Guest Iin London arrived on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, they were disappointed to learn that the comedian was unwell and the shoot had to be stopped. Kapil had to be rushed to the hospital as he wasn’t feeling well.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal and Aishwarya Rajesh waited for several hours on the sets before being told that Kapil was not well. They were set to promote Daddy on the show but the shoot had to be cancelled.

Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor

In July, Kapil had to cancel the shooting of an episode for Mubarakan promotions due to ill health.

