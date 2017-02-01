Budget 2017: Higher spending on farming, skill development for rural economy

Finance minister Arun Jaitley in the budget 2017 gave a boost to rural economy, which has borne the brunt of demonetisation, by setting aside record funds for MNREGA scheme and boosting skill development.

1. Highest ever allocation for MNREGA at Rs 48,700 crore

2. A composite poverty index to be developed

3. 10 million rural household to be pulled out of poverty

4. 10 million pucca houses to be built by 2019

5. Allocation for agricultural and allied sectors Rs 1,87,223 crore, 24% higher than last year

6. All villages to be electrified by May 1, 2018

7. Target of 500,000 ponds achieved for 2016-17. An equal number of ponds will be built in 2017-18 for drought-proofing of villages

8. Mason training to be provided to 500,000 people by 2022

