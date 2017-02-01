 Budget 2017: Higher spending on farming, skill development for rural economy | union-budget | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 01, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Budget 2017: Higher spending on farming, skill development for rural economy

union budget Updated: Feb 01, 2017 16:43 IST
Charu Gupta
Charu Gupta
HindustanTimes, New Delhi
Union Budget 2017

The NDA has set aside record funds for MNREGA scheme and is boosting skill development in this year’s budget.(File Photo/Mint)

Finance minister Arun Jaitley in the budget 2017 gave a boost to rural economy, which has borne the brunt of demonetisation, by setting aside record funds for MNREGA scheme and boosting skill development.

1. Highest ever allocation for MNREGA at Rs 48,700 crore

2. A composite poverty index to be developed

3. 10 million rural household to be pulled out of poverty

4. 10 million pucca houses to be built by 2019

5. Allocation for agricultural and allied sectors Rs 1,87,223 crore, 24% higher than last year

6. All villages to be electrified by May 1, 2018

7. Target of 500,000 ponds achieved for 2016-17. An equal number of ponds will be built in 2017-18 for drought-proofing of villages

8. Mason training to be provided to 500,000 people by 2022

For more updates, follow our live coverage here

tags

more from union-budget

10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
Promotional feature

Recommended for you