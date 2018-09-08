A contemporary cultural bridge between India and Kazakhstan

Adding a cultural fillip to the recent bilateral meetings between India and Kazakhstan, an Indian contemporary dance group has been invited to the Central Asian country to participate in the Spirit of Dance festival, as part of the 20th anniversary of Astana being named the Capital of Kazakhstan. “We are very excited and honoured to represent India at this prestigious festival which will see participation from various other nations,” says Sudarshan Chakravorty, the founder of the 25-year-old Kolkata-based Sapphire Dance Company.

The event, being organised by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, will be held at The Royal Central Hall in the Capital city between September 10 - 17 and will apparently be the first ever contemporary dance festival where Indian dancers have been invited.The festival aims to blur the boundaries between arts and music even as dancers of one country will groove to the beat of musicians from another, in a seamless and continuous evening of art, aesthetics, sound and movement.

“Sapphire is going with a 7 member team, 5 dancers including me, one DJ and one traditional percussionist. Our project is called Making Mudra Sense, where we are tweaking the tradition of Indian aesthetics with our new sensibilities of Contemporary dance in India,” explains Chakravorty. The 30-minute concert, to be held on September 14, will have 2 independent acts with live musicians from India and two with musicians from Kazakstan

“The participation of an Indian dance troupe in this festival adds a new dimension to the cultural diplomacy between the two countries,” signs off Chakravorty.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 18:59 IST