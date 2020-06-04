e-paper
A creative quarantine for Tia

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:31 IST
Deep Saxena
Tia Bajpai launched her first English single this lockdown.
         

The ‘Haunted-3D’ actor-singer Tia Bajpai added another feather to her cap by releasing her first English single during the lockdown. “I will like to call it a creative quarantine. After an initial setback due the lockdown, I managed to come out of the shell and release my music video in a new avatar,” says the Lucknowite over the phone.

Talking about how all her travelling plans and work got disturbed due to the ongoing lockdown, she said, “I was scheduled to travel abroad on March 24 and just before that all the flights were cancelled. I was supposed to fly to Denmark, different parts of Europe, Canada and the US for a shoot with my team. Lockdown came as a set-back for us as we had paid for tickets, locations, hotels and all. It was a big loss of money and one year’s hard work for the prep of ‘Upgrade’ album was all gone in one go.”

That left her upset for a week. “I switched off my phone and cried my heart out. Then, I had a chat with my music director and producer Arian Romal, based in Europe. We already had music and songs ready with us. And we had to just shoot the music videos and release. He came up with an idea that why we don’t shoot it in animated 3-D version and as I had shot a film like that as well, I was more than happy with the idea. Then a 3-D character was created and finally the video happened.”

The song ‘Bon Appetite’ has crossed 1 million views. “I am happy that people are liking it even though it’s a English number. I got a very positive feedback from my hometown as well. I’m glad to have reached to all the listeners far and wide. I deliberately chose English genre, penned it myself with a risk it can fail but we must try new things.” She will be releasing her next this month end and her album will have eight songs.

The ‘1920: Evil Return’ actor is now looking forward to shoot the remaining songs soon. Last, she shot for ‘Lakeerin’ in Lucknow earlier this year. She is also in talks with a team for an international film. “For now, my first preference will be my music videos and the international film. Besides, Hindi films, music and shows will keep happening like before when everything restarts,” she said.

As the flights resumed, she wanted to visit Lucknow. “My parents said that I must not travel at the moment. I am relieved that Lucknow is safer. Here I am staying with my brother and we have an in-house help. Luckily, I have a studio at home so I was able to make music. Rest, besides this album, my riyaz (practice) and fitness regime keeps me busy.”

