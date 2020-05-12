Able to find time for ‘actor’s riyaz’: Anupriya

Updated: May 12, 2020 21:34 IST

Anupriya Goenka had a scary start to the lockdown. She was shooting for the sequel of digital show ‘Criminal Justice’ when shooting was stopped. “The shoot halted on March 15, so I wanted to quarantine for two weeks before I went to see my parents who live in Thane, while I stay in Versova. I did not want to come in contact with them for some days. And then, the lockdown began,” the Kanpurite said.

It was a tough phase for her as she was not keeping well. “I was having breathlessness, bodyache and all. Now, I realise it was just over-exertion. But then, I did not know what to do as there was so much news of the virus around. When I spoke to a few doctors, they said I should wait and watch. I did what best I could do like steam-inhalation, washing hands and quarantining myself. It was a difficult time with a bit of fear but it passed,” said the ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Airlift’ actor.

She is not stepping out of her house at all and is managing well with her house-help. “I had a lot of pending paperwork to finish from the time when I was pursuing my father’s business in Delhi and Kanpur. I wrapped up his business when I was still in college. Then I de-cluttered my own papers,” she said.

The UPite has shot for Prakash Jha’s series ‘Ashram’ in Ayodhya. “The series is complete and in post-production. I have shot for the film ‘Mere Desh Ki Dharti’ with Divendu Sharma and some little work is left in it. We were in the last schedule of ‘Criminal’ and I hope after shootings start once again, this will be the first thing we do. Besides, there were three-four projects which were supposed to start in April, others in May-June,” she said.

Her film ‘War’ released in February, which was followed by the OTT series ‘Asur’. “I am happy both the projects did very well. After doing good business in theatre ‘War’ did great in the digital space too,” she said.

These days, Anupriya is doing an ‘actor’s riyaz’ which she was not able to on normal days., “I have been reading books on acting, watching ‘master-classes’, working on some accents and am also practising voice modulation. All these are an actor’s ‘riyaz’ that I always wanted to do and was not able to find time. I wanted to pick up painting which I have not been able to yet, but will do some sketching soon,” she promised.