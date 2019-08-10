Father kills son on way to school?

agra

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 19:09 IST

A mentally unfit man allegedly killed his son while going to drop him off at school, on Saturday morning. The body of the six-year-old child was found with injury marks on his neck, within an under-construction shop near their house.

A case has been registered against the man on the complaint of the child’s grandfather at Sadar police station of Agra. Police is investigating the matter to find out if the act was the outcome of superstitious beliefs.

On Saturday, when six-year-old Rishi Tomar did not reach school, they informed the family, leading to a search for the missing boy. Meanwhile, the body of the child was found from a site under construction.

Police swung into action and investigations revealed that the grandfather of the child used to drop him off daily at school. However, on Saturday, his father, Amit Kumar, had insisted on taking the child to school himself and later returned home saying that he had left the child en route to the school.

When they received intimation from the school, family members grew apprehensive, as the father was mentally unstable and under treatment. Fears were also expressed that he used to believe in occult practices.

“An FIR was lodged by Ram Pratap Singh, the grandfather of the child, against his son, Amit Kumar. The child’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and a case has been registered,” SP City Prashant Verma said.

Amit Kumar did not speak much after being taken into custody but was unable to explain properly what he did with his son after leaving for school.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 19:09 IST