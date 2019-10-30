Accused burns himself in police outpost, probe ordered

agra

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:00 IST

A man arrested for looting a truck driver attempted to burn himself in Chalesar police outpost here on Tuesday. The cops tried their best to hush up the matter but failed. Senior police authorities have now ordered a probe into the matter by circle officer, Etmadpur. Meanwhile, the burnt accused has been referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi after being booked for loot.

“A case has been registered against the accused Jafar and his associates for looting cash, mobile and diesel on the complaint filed by driver Babu Singh. Jafar is under treatment and the matter is being probed. Police are investigating as to how Jafar found access to the diesel in the outpost and burnt himself,” said Atul Sonkar, circle officer, Etmadpur.

According to reports, driver Babu Singhwas sleeping in his truck parked on Agra-Firozabad highway on Tuesday morning. Jafar (22) along with two other accused stole the diesel and then climbed inside and looted the mobile and wallet of Babu Singh but the latter caught Jafar with the help of the cleaner. Jafar’s associates managed to escape.

Jafar was brought to Chalesar police chowki but he insisted that he had to attend nature’s call. He allegedly used a can of diesel lying in the chowki to set himself on fire. Policemen rushed to save him and got him admitted to a hospital in trans-Yamuna area but later he was shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 18:00 IST