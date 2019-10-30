e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Accused burns himself in police outpost, probe ordered

agra Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A man arrested for looting a truck driver attempted to burn himself in Chalesar police outpost here on Tuesday. The cops tried their best to hush up the matter but failed. Senior police authorities have now ordered a probe into the matter by circle officer, Etmadpur. Meanwhile, the burnt accused has been referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi after being booked for loot.

“A case has been registered against the accused Jafar and his associates for looting cash, mobile and diesel on the complaint filed by driver Babu Singh. Jafar is under treatment and the matter is being probed. Police are investigating as to how Jafar found access to the diesel in the outpost and burnt himself,” said Atul Sonkar, circle officer, Etmadpur.

According to reports, driver Babu Singhwas sleeping in his truck parked on Agra-Firozabad highway on Tuesday morning. Jafar (22) along with two other accused stole the diesel and then climbed inside and looted the mobile and wallet of Babu Singh but the latter caught Jafar with the help of the cleaner. Jafar’s associates managed to escape.

Jafar was brought to Chalesar police chowki but he insisted that he had to attend nature’s call. He allegedly used a can of diesel lying in the chowki to set himself on fire. Policemen rushed to save him and got him admitted to a hospital in trans-Yamuna area but later he was shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 18:00 IST

top news
Pehlu Khan bought cows for dairy, says court; cancels smuggling charge
Pehlu Khan bought cows for dairy, says court; cancels smuggling charge
P Chidambaram sent to 14-day judicial custody, will go back to Tihar jail
P Chidambaram sent to 14-day judicial custody, will go back to Tihar jail
Elected BJP legislative party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
Elected BJP legislative party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
Mumbai, Kolkata may get flooded by 2050, says new research
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
‘Extremely evil misconduct’: Thai king fires bedroom guards for adultery
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
Am shocked, says Manipur’s ex-maharaja on ‘govt-in-exile’ move by dissidents
‘Situation complex, support Indian government’: EU MPs after J&K visit
‘Situation complex, support Indian government’: EU MPs after J&K visit
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News