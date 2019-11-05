e-paper
Don’t indulge in rumour mongering: AMU V-C urges people

agra Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday urged all sections of the society, including the varsity fraternity, to respect the Supreme Court’s decision in the Ayodhya case, which is likely to be pronounced soon.

In an appeal to people, he said: “The verdict in Ayodhya case is likely to be delivered soon by the Supreme Court. It is the duty of all sections of society to show utmost respect to the decision of the highest court and not to give any statement or indulge in any activity which may vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the city, country or on the university campus.”

Mansoor said, “It is time to show the world that we Indians believe in the rule of law and will accept the decision of the highest court with maturity and due respect.”

The V-C also cautioned students against rumour mongering or false propaganda on social media.

“I also caution all, especially our peace loving and cultured students, against rumours, false propaganda and fake news on social media. We must maintain goodwill and amity all over the country. We are a nation of diverse cultures, languages, religions with a rich heritage and our greatest strength is unity in diversity,” he said.

Mansoor urged the AMU fraternity including teachers, students, non-teaching staff, alumni and well wishers of the university “to work together to maintain brotherhood, harmony and goodwill among all sections of the society on the campus as well as in the country.”

 

