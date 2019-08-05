Don’t move out of campus, AMU tells Kashmiri students

lucknow

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Monday issued an advisory to its Kashmiri students, asking them not to move out of the campus as a precautionary measure in wake of the scenario after the government announced scrapping of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The advisory was issued during a meeting of provosts on Monday, which was attended by vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor also.

Around 700 Kashmiri students are enrolled for various courses at the AMU. However, with the new academic session having just begun, most of these students have not turned up.

“The advisory is not in writing. It is more of a precaution keeping in view the security of students on the university campus. The Kashmiri students are advised to stay in their hostels and avoid moving out for the time being,” said a university official.

To recall, the academic session at AMU began with student unrest over various issues including rumours about a police chowki being set up near the campus.

Two former office-bearers of the students’ union were arrested and rusticated from the AMU and security was upped. Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed at the AMU Circle near the university campus and continued to be stationed on Monday.

The district administration and police machinery too remained vigilant on Monday and patrolled the city. Aligarh district magistrate CB Singh and SSP Aakash Kulhari visited various parts of the city.

“Vigil has been stepped up and there is special focus on sensitive localities having mixed population. This arrangement will continue in the days ahead,” stated Abhishek, SP (city).

SIMILAR ADVISORY IN FEB

Kashmiri students on the AMU campus were issued a similar advisory in February this year in wake of protests in the ‘lock city’ in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

“Kashmiri students have been asked to remain ‘cautious’ in case they move out,” stated the advisory issued by the AMU administration.

Besides, a Kashmiri student, Basim Hilal of B Sc (Maths), was booked by the district administration for making an objectionable comment on social media against the slain CRPF men in Pulwama.

In October 2018, the AMU campus saw protests by Kashmiri students who sought withdrawal of sedition charges against two fellow Kashmiri students – Wasim Ayub Malik and Abdul Haseeb Mir. Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of J&K, had extended support to these agitators through a tweet.

A case was registered against the two Kashmiri students at Civil Lines police station in connection with alleged anti-national activities including a bid to hold ‘namaz-e-janaza’ (prayer meet) for former AMU student and Hizbul Mujahideen militant Mannan Wani who was shot dead in an encounter with the armed forces in J&K.

The AMU administration had suspended the two Ph D scholars from Kashmir, Wasim Ayub Malik and Abdul Haseeb Mir and issued show-cause notice to seven other Kashmiri students. In reaction, the Kashmiri students had decided to leave AMU en masse, if the police didn’t drop sedition charges against the duo.

However on Founder’s Day, Kashmiri students deferred their decision to leave the AMU campus following revocation of suspension of Waseem Ayyub Malik and Abdul Haseeb Mir by the varsity.

