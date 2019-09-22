Five die after drowning in Ganga

agra

Updated: Sep 22, 2019

Five people, including four girls, died after drowning in river Ganga under the Soron police station area of Kasganj district on Sunday.

The deceased included Preeti, 13, Mamta, 16, Pooja, 14, Rupa, 17 and one Hari Om. The girls were related to each other said, CP Singh, district magistrate, Kasganj.

Search operations continued throughout the day, but the bodies were yet to be traced, said officials.

“A man in Kadar Badi village in Kasganj had purchased a tractor and his family members and relatives reached on the banks of Ganga to celebrate the occasion. Six of the girls went into the river near Lehra village and moved midstream without adequate precaution and drowned,” said Singh.

“One Hari Om from Baghela Pukhta village jumped into the river to save the girls. He rescued two of them – Manju and Ruby – but drowned while saving the four other girls. The rescue operation was underway, but bodies of the five victims were yet to be recovered,” he said.

Lauding Hari Om’s bravery, the DM said: “We will recommend his name for a bravery award and financial help for his family.”

Hari Om was married two years ago and his wife was pregnant. He worked for a gas re-filling agency in Delhi and was to return to the National Capital on Monday to rejoin duty, said officials.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019