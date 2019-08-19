Married couple ends life by jumping before train

agra

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:58 IST

A married couple committed suicide by jumping before a moving train in Kosi Kalan area of Mathura on Monday. The mangled bodies were removed from the track and sent for a post-mortem examination, said police.

“Locals revealed that the husband and wife came on a motorcycle and parked it near the track. They waited for the train. When the duo saw a train approaching, they jumped in front of it,” stated Aditya Kumar Shukla, SP (rural), Mathura.

“The man was aged around 27 and his wife 24 years old. They were residents of Khatana village and came on a motorcycle, which has been recovered” stated Shukla.

Prima facie, it appeared that the couple was disturbed due to some family matter that led them to take the extreme step, added Shukla.

The incident occurred on the Agra-Delhi track, around 300 metres from Chhata Barsana gate no. 544.

Sources said that the man and woman got married a year ago and the husband did not have a good source of income.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 19:58 IST