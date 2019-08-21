Radio programme to boost English learning in govt schools from Sept 1

agra

In a unique initiative, the state Basic Education department, in association with All India Radio, has planned to air a radio programme in government schools to improve English language among students.

‘Aao English Seekhein’ will be aired in classrooms of Classes I to VIII from September 1.

There are about 120 episodes of the English grammar, conversation, poems etc that will be aired every Monday and Wednesday of the month. The time of commencement of the 15-minute classes will be 11AM.

The programme has been prepared by a team of UNICEF and Learning Resources from Pune. Currently, it is in a trial period and from September 1 it will be a regular period in schools.

Agra basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) Omkar Singh said, “To implement the radio classes in schools, block education officials (BEOs) have been directed to ensure that there is availability of a radio set in schools. Besides, we have also informed school heads about the time table of airing the programme in schools.

“We will promote this programme in every school, so that students can take the advantage of the opportunity. It will help them understand English, and later, students can clear their doubts with teachers in their school,” he added.

United Teachers Association (UTA) district secretary Rajeev Verma said, “It will help students learn the language in an easy manner. Students can make notes of the lectures on grammar and may take advantage of the conversation classes.”

