UP govt recommends CBI probe into Mainpuri student’s ‘suicide’

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:30 IST

The Uttar government has recommended a CBI probe into the alleged suicide of a 17-year-old girl student of the Centre-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Mainpuri. Additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi confirmed the state government’s move on Thursday.

After the local police authorities informed them of the decision, the girl’s family ended their hunger strike.

“The family members ended their hunger strike after they were assured about recommendation for the CBI inquiry,” Mainpuri superintendent of police Ajay Shankar Rai said.

Earlier, a magistrate probe had been already ordered and team of Special Task Force (STF) had reached Mainpuri to conduct the inquiry.

The body of the class 11 student was found hanging in a room adjoining the school gate on September 17 morning.

A case was registered against the principal, the warden and a student of the school on a complaint by the girl’s father, alleging that his daughter was murdered.

The case was registered at the Bhongaon police station under section 302 (murder) and 376/511 (attempt to rape) of Indian Penal Code.

A suicide note was recovered from the room in which she had stated that she was taking the extreme step as her roommates publicly humiliated and taunted her over the theft of some snacks three years ago when she was in class 8, police had said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had expressed concern over the girl’s death under mysterious circumstances.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 23:24 IST