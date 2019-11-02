Woman, boy electrocuted outside farmhouse

agra

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:39 IST

A woman and a boy were electrocuted after coming in contact with electric current flowing in a pole installed for decoration outside a farmhouse on Rajpur Chungi Road here on Saturday. Reportedly the farmhouse was being used as a venue for a marriage. Police have registered case against the owner of the farmhouse.

According to eye witnesses, the incident occurred on Saturday at about 12 pm when an ironsmith Lallu came in contact with the electric current flowing in the iron pole installed outside the marriage venue. Lallu lives near the farmhouse and was passing by for some work.

“We rescued Lallu, took him inside farmhouse and gave him first aide , but after some time we came to know that Lallu’s son Manish had also come in contact with the pole. A woman Suman Yadav who lives near by was the next victim, ” an eyewitness said.

Police were informed and the injured taken to SN Medical College, where the woman and the boy died. Lallu is under treatment, according to the eyewitness.

The deceased woman’s husband, conductor in a private bus, said, “Suman was six months pregnant and left a daughter behind her.”

Cops at Sadar police station said, “A woman Suman Yadav (26) and a boy Manish (14) died when they came in contact with a pole installed outside the farmhouse. The duo was coming to see the first victim Lallu who came in contact with the electric current flowing in the pole.”

Senior SI Ashok Sharma said, “A case has been registered against the owner of the farmhouse Ram Chandra Parashar .”

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 17:39 IST