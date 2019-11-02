e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Woman, boy electrocuted outside farmhouse

agra Updated: Nov 02, 2019 17:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A woman and a boy were electrocuted after coming in contact with electric current flowing in a pole installed for decoration outside a farmhouse on Rajpur Chungi Road here on Saturday. Reportedly the farmhouse was being used as a venue for a marriage. Police have registered case against the owner of the farmhouse.

According to eye witnesses, the incident occurred on Saturday at about 12 pm when an ironsmith Lallu came in contact with the electric current flowing in the iron pole installed outside the marriage venue. Lallu lives near the farmhouse and was passing by for some work.

“We rescued Lallu, took him inside farmhouse and gave him first aide , but after some time we came to know that Lallu’s son Manish had also come in contact with the pole. A woman Suman Yadav who lives near by was the next victim, ” an eyewitness said.

Police were informed and the injured taken to SN Medical College, where the woman and the boy died. Lallu is under treatment, according to the eyewitness.

The deceased woman’s husband, conductor in a private bus, said, “Suman was six months pregnant and left a daughter behind her.”

Cops at Sadar police station said, “A woman Suman Yadav (26) and a boy Manish (14) died when they came in contact with a pole installed outside the farmhouse. The duo was coming to see the first victim Lallu who came in contact with the electric current flowing in the pole.”

Senior SI Ashok Sharma said, “A case has been registered against the owner of the farmhouse Ram Chandra Parashar .”

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 17:39 IST

top news
At ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ event, PM hails India’s historical ties with Thailand
At ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ event, PM hails India’s historical ties with Thailand
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Shiv Sena, BJP ready Plan B; Pawar curtails programmes, calls party leaders’ meet
Shiv Sena, BJP ready Plan B; Pawar curtails programmes, calls party leaders’ meet
Working on Vikram Lander’s second landing on Moon’s south pole: ISRO chief
Working on Vikram Lander’s second landing on Moon’s south pole: ISRO chief
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
India vs USA FIH Olympic Qualifiers LIVE: USA lead 4-0
India vs USA FIH Olympic Qualifiers LIVE: USA lead 4-0
Ahead of polls, Jharkhand CM accuses opposition of misleading tribals
Ahead of polls, Jharkhand CM accuses opposition of misleading tribals
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News