Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s AI-era advice for young Indians on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, while appearing on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, expressed that he thinks coding is a dying skill.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently joined Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath for a deep-dive conversation in Bengaluru, exploring the rapidly evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence. Beyond technical discussions, the interview took a practical turn as Amodei addressed the future of the workforce. Answering Kamath’s question about what young Indians should study, Amodei revealed the specific skills and mindsets that will prepare them for the coming decade.
During the podcast, Nikhil Kamath asks, “Going back to my audience which is the 20 or 25 year old boy or girl in India, what industry do you think will get disrupted and what has a certain runway left? I am asking from the lens of… I am trying to figure out what book to read, which college to go to, what skillset to learn if I am starting a startup today? What has some kind of a tailwind?”
Amodei responds, “I would think about tasks that are human-centred. Tasks that involve relating to people. I think the stuff like code and software engineering is becoming more and more AI centric.” Earlier, at the World Economic Forum, he made a chilling prediction that people are ‘6-12 months away' from AI doing what software engineers do.
Kamath presses on, “So what would I study? Say, actual use case, I am 25 years old. I am trying to pick a profession for myself I want some kind of tailwind. My outcome is a capitalistic win in the next decade. What industry would I pick outside of something which has a physical interface.”
Answering, Amodei says, “Yeah. Again, anything where you are building on AI. If you can be some other part of the supply chain. Something in the semiconductor space. The very kind of human-centric professions.”
He continues that in a world where AI can create anything, having basic critical thinking skills “may be the most important thing to success.”
What else did Dario Amodei and Nikhil Kamath discuss?
Kamath, in his YouTube caption, wrote, “I sat down with Dario Amodei in Bangalore. He built Claude, but he started as a biologist looking for a tool to cure disease. Today, he's at the helm of an AI revolution that he compares to a tsunami society is actively ignoring.”
Explaining what they discussed, the India co-founder said, “We got into the heavy stuff: why Anthropic secretly withheld a working model before ChatGPT existed, whether AI is on the verge of consciousness, and if outsourcing our thinking is going to make humans measurably stupider. Dario makes the case that coding is a dying skill, critical thinking is our last real edge, and the absurd concentration of power in AI right now is a massive problem, even though he’s one of the people holding it.”
