‘Claude killed my startup’: San Francisco founder explains how an AI feature made her ‘entire product category obsolete’

A San Francisco-based entrepreneur revealed how a single update to Anthropic’s Claude “killed” her startup. Despite having hundreds of paying clients and rapid growth, the founder watched her sales close rate plummet from 70% to just 20% overnight. San Francisco founder Ira Bodnar. (X/@irabukht)

“I woke up today and Claude killed my startup. We got several hundred paying clients in 2 months, was growing like crazy. One Claude/Manus feature and our close rate dropped from 70% to 20%. Claude just made our entire product category obsolete,” Ryze co-founder Ira Bodnar wrote on X.

“We built an AI agent that automates ad management for you. Like, you can give it access to all your Google and Meta accounts and it will manage it for you. Pretty cool. Customers loved it.”

She further explained, “Claude and Manus both released connectors for Meta Ads. Claude still can't make changes in ad accounts — it can only do analysis, and it has no access to Google Ads. But give it a few months, and it will. So building here feels pointless.”