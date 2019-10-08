Aligarh village tense after father, son shot dead over land dispute

aligarh

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:20 IST

A father-son duo was killed in firing when two groups clashed with each other over a land dispute in Mai village of Iglas area in Aligarh on Tuesday, police said.

Heavy force was deployed after tension gripped the village. A case was registered against half a dozen named accused who were absconding.

One Chandra Veer Singh and his son Bhoora died on the spot. Singh’s other son, Pradeep, was injured in the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“The matter was about possession over agricultural land sold by one of the parties. The dispute erupted when attempts were made to cultivate rice crop. Both groups came face to face and assaulted each other,” informed Mahilal Patidar, superintendent of police (rural), Aligarh.

“Chandra Veer Singh and his son were killed in the firing, leading to tension in the village. His other son was left injured in the clash. Heavy police force has been deployed in the village,” he stated.

Cops from Sasni and Gonda police stations reached the village but had to face the anger of villagers who stopped them from taking the bodies for a post-mortem examination. Later, the villagers allowed the police to take away the bodies, after getting an assurance that action would be taken against the accused.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 18:20 IST