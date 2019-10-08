e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

Aligarh village tense after father, son shot dead over land dispute

aligarh Updated: Oct 08, 2019 18:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A father-son duo was killed in firing when two groups clashed with each other over a land dispute in Mai village of Iglas area in Aligarh on Tuesday, police said.

Heavy force was deployed after tension gripped the village. A case was registered against half a dozen named accused who were absconding.

One Chandra Veer Singh and his son Bhoora died on the spot. Singh’s other son, Pradeep, was injured in the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“The matter was about possession over agricultural land sold by one of the parties. The dispute erupted when attempts were made to cultivate rice crop. Both groups came face to face and assaulted each other,” informed Mahilal Patidar, superintendent of police (rural), Aligarh.

“Chandra Veer Singh and his son were killed in the firing, leading to tension in the village. His other son was left injured in the clash. Heavy police force has been deployed in the village,” he stated.

Cops from Sasni and Gonda police stations reached the village but had to face the anger of villagers who stopped them from taking the bodies for a post-mortem examination. Later, the villagers allowed the police to take away the bodies, after getting an assurance that action would be taken against the accused.

 

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 18:20 IST

top news
A historic day, says Rajnath Singh as he receives first Rafale jet in France
A historic day, says Rajnath Singh as he receives first Rafale jet in France
Oct 08, 2019 18:32 IST
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defends Kashmir remarks that angered India
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad defends Kashmir remarks that angered India
Oct 08, 2019 17:57 IST
Ahead of PM Modi-Prez Xi meet this week, a shift in China’s Kashmir stand
Ahead of PM Modi-Prez Xi meet this week, a shift in China’s Kashmir stand
Oct 08, 2019 16:35 IST
‘Wasn’t a vacation’: AAP says Centre blocked Kejriwal’s foreign trip
‘Wasn’t a vacation’: AAP says Centre blocked Kejriwal’s foreign trip
Oct 08, 2019 16:34 IST
‘Jobs lost, businesses shutting down’: Uddhav Thackeray’s caustic message
‘Jobs lost, businesses shutting down’: Uddhav Thackeray’s caustic message
Oct 08, 2019 16:36 IST
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik for cheeky b’day wish for Zaheer
Oct 08, 2019 17:20 IST
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Here’s how WhatsApp’s Dark Mode and self-destructing messages work
Oct 08, 2019 12:53 IST
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Potential ‘king of reverse swing’: Shoaib Akhtar names Indian bowler
Oct 08, 2019 11:56 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News