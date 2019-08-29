AMU student complains of ragging by seniors

aligarh

A fresher in the department of foreign languages at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has lodged a complaint of ragging by seniors. The issue has been raised before the proctor and the Civil Lines police station.

The university administration has handed over the matter to the anti-ragging committee while issuing notices to the seniors identified by the complainant.

The complainant, Vijay Singh is grandson of Dalveer Singh, BJP MLA from Baroli assembly constituency of Aligarh and is the younger brother of Ajay Singh who was suspended from the AMU after an incident earlier this year.

Vijay Singh, who is enrolled for Spanish language course in the department of foreign languages at AMU, complained of ragging by a senior while being in class on Wednesday.

“New students were asked by senior students to sit and stand and move in and out of the class while being asked questions,” complained Vijay.

AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai said a complaint in this regard has been sent to the proctor’s office and action has been initiated.

“The AMU has a strong system in place against ragging and anti- ragging committees are there at the department and university level. Vijay Singh’s complaint was received at office of proctor and has been forwarded to the department of foreign languages,” stated Kidwai.

“The matter has been handed over to the anti-ragging committee and notices are being issued to the senior students identified by complainant. Appropriate action is to be taken after verification of charges,” added Kidwai.

