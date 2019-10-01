e-paper
Nomination papers of Iglas RLD-SP candidate rejected

aligarh Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The nomination papers of RLD-SP alliance candidate Suman Diwakar from Iglas were rejected by the returning officer on Tuesday, leading to protests by her supporters. Now, seven candidates were left in fray for the assembly bypoll on this seat.

Diwakar said the rejection of her papers was ‘undemocratic’ and accused officials of being biased.

Staging a protest at the Collectorate, RLD workers alleged that Diwakar’s nomination was deliberately rejected because the ruling party was afraid of Diwakar’s rising popularity.

The last day of nominations on Monday was marred by controversy when Diwakar complained that she was stopped from filing her B Form, authorising her to be a party candidate.

However, the official at the election office stated that the RLD-SP candidate turned up late and was unable to bring along Form B besides not submitting her caste certificate in time, leading to rejection of nomination during the scrutiny process on Tuesday.

“I was at the election office at 2.34pm on Monday, but the gate was closed once I entered and the person carrying B Form was not allowed inside by the staff. It was a conspiracy to stop the RLD from contesting election because after support from Samajwadi Party, we had become a threat for the BJP,” said Suman Diwakar.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 19:58 IST

India News