Explainer: PM SHRI Scheme and the controversy surrounding it

The centrally-sponsored scheme was launched in 2022 on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated on September 5 every year. The scheme aimed to select 14,500 schools from across the country for upgradation and is expected to benefit 1.8 million students. The Union Cabinet had in 2022 approved ₹27,360 crore for the scheme, of which the central share is ₹18,128 crore and the state share ₹9,232 crore, over a period of 5 years.

The funding pattern is 60:40 between the Centre and state governments and UTs with the legislature (except J&K), and it is 90 (Centre):10 (state) for Northeastern, Himalayan states and UT of Jammu and Kashmir and 100% for the Union Territories without legislature. While launching the scheme, the Union ministry said that the PM SHRI Schools will act as model schools showcasing all components of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. They will also offer mentorship to other schools in their vicinity.

Which schools are eligible for upgrading as PM-SHRI schools?

All schools managed by the Central government/state/UT government/local bodies including all Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) which are non-project and run from permanent buildings.

What is the selection process?

In the first stage, states and UTs have to sign MoUs agreeing to implement NEP in its entirety, with the Centre laying down the commitments for supporting these schools for achieving specified quality assurance as PM SHRI schools.

In the second stage, a pool of schools that are eligible to be selected as PM SHRI Schools is identified based on a prescribed minimum benchmark through UDISE+ data.

The third stage is based on the challenge method for fulfilling certain criteria. Only the schools from the above eligible pool of schools compete to fulfil the challenge condition, and fulfilment of conditions is certified by states/KVS/JNV through physical inspection.

In the fourth stage, states/UTs/KVS/JNV shall verify the claims reported by schools and recommend the list of schools to the Ministry. In the fifth and final stage, an expert committee headed by secretary of ministry of education is constituted for the final selection of schools.

What are the benchmarks for selection?

The selection process is based on six broad parameters — curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment; access and infrastructure; human resources leadership; inclusive practices and gender equity; management, monitoring, and governance; and beneficiary satisfaction.

How many schools have been selected so far?

In the first round of selection which was announced in April last year, a total of 6,448 schools from 28 states and Union territories were selected for upgradation under the scheme. More than 200,000 eligible schools from across the country had applied for the first round of upgradation. The maximum number of selected schools are from Uttar Pradesh (928), followed by Andhra Pradesh (662), Telangana (543), Maharashtra (516), Madhya Pradesh (416) and Rajasthan (402).

How will these schools be different?

According to the education ministry, these schools will adopt more experimental and holistic pedagogy as envisaged in the NEP 2020. They will use different learning methods such as play-toy-based, inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible and enjoyable. The assessment method followed by these schools will also be different from the traditional one. They will assess students on conceptual understanding and application of knowledge to real-life situations and will be competency-based. The schools will be equipped with modern infrastructure including labs, smart classrooms, libraries, sports equipment, art rooms etc. which is inclusive and accessible.

What is the controversy around the scheme?

In February, the Centre indicated that it will halt the disbursal of funds under its Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Scheme, which is the largest central government scheme for universal school education to children in the age group of 6 to 14 years, to states and UTs who won’t sign an MoU to adopt the scheme. Officials in the government called it the “politicisation of education” and said that despite taking funds from the Centre for Samagra Shiksha Scheme, the refusal of the five to sign MoUs for PM SHRI schools, reflected a “troubling pattern".

According to officials at the ministry of education, five opposition-led states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Punjab and West Bengal, are yet to sign the MoU with the Centre to adopt the scheme. Following the halt in disbursal of funds, the state governments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala had in April written to the Ministry expressing their willingness to sign MoU and adopt the scheme while requesting the Union government to release the funds.

However, Delhi, Punjab and West Bengal have refused. In fact, Punjab had initially opted to implement the scheme and signed an MoU in October 2022, however, it later backed out. These three states have not received the third and fourth instalments of SSA funds for the last financial year’s October-December and January-March quarters, and the first instalment for the current financial year’s April-June quarter. According to official records, around ₹330 crore is pending for Delhi, ₹515 crore for Punjab, and ₹1,000 crore for West Bengal for the three quarters under the SSA scheme. The states are finding it difficult to pay salaries to teachers and to provide textbooks and uniforms to students in government schools.

Why are Opposition-ruled states resisting?

Officials in these states have said that the scheme merely upgrades schools and does not establish new schools, and since education is a state subject, there is no point in putting “PM SHRI schools” boards on their state-run schools. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) run Delhi and Punjab have been saying that they already have their “school of excellence” scheme in place. However, government officials maintain that the scheme aims to benefit students and not adopting it is a “politicisation of education”. The logjam is likely to continue till these states sign MoUs to adopt the scheme.