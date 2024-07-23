Inner Line Permit: Rights of the indigenous in focus as Meghalaya govt tries the balancing act

The demand for the implementation of an Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Meghalaya, spearheaded by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), has become a focal point of state politics in the northeastern state.

The movement, which seeks to safeguard the indigenous population’s rights and preserve the state’s cultural identity, gained momentum after the recent Lok Sabha polls with the student body setting up checkpoints on highways and verifying identity documents of people entering the state. However, the state government remains steadfast in its position, citing administrative challenges and potential economic repercussions.

Until Friday, KSU claimed to have identified 2,500 illegal migrants, mostly labourers, without proper identification papers and made them leave the state.

In response to the simmering tension, chief minister Conrad K Sangma convened a meeting with KSU leaders on Friday to address the situation and seek a resolution. Sangma assured that the registration of migrant workers will be strictly enforced, reiterating, at the same time, that tough action will be taken against those conducting unauthorised document checks. So far, 10 police cases have been filed against organisations and individuals involved in checking documents. However, the checkpoints set up by KSU have continued to operate.

The KSU has campaigned for the rights of the Khasi community since the group’s inception in 1978. The organisation’s push for an ILP in Meghalaya is rooted in concerns over unchecked immigration and its impact on local demography, culture, and resources. The ILP, a system in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur, requires outsiders to obtain a permit to enter these states. The KSU believes this system is crucial for protecting Meghalaya's indigenous population.

“The influx of outsiders threatens our way of life, our culture, and our very existence,” said KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar, adding: “An ILP would ensure that our resources are preserved for future generations and that our identity remains intact.”

The demand for ILP is not new. It dates back to the early 2000s but has gained renewed vigour in the past decade. Meghalaya carved out of Assam in 1972, has a unique demographic composition with several indigenous tribes, primarily the Khasis, Garos, and Jaiñtias. The fear of demographic change due to migration from other parts of India and neighbouring countries has been a recurring theme in local politics.

The KSU’s campaign intensified following the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019. The CAA, which provides a pathway to Indian citizenship for non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, was perceived by many in the Northeast as a threat to their indigenous status and cultural identity.

Although Meghalaya was exempted from the CAA due to the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which provides special protections to tribal areas, the demand for ILP grew louder as a proactive measure.

The Meghalaya government, led by chief minister Sangma, has expressed reservations about the implementation of ILP, despite acknowledging the concerns raised by the KSU and other civil society organisations. The government argues that the ILP system could hinder economic development and tourism, both of which are vital to the state’s economy.

“We understand the sentiments of the KSU and the people of Meghalaya,” said Sangma, while underscoring: “However, the implementation of ILP is a complex issue that requires careful consideration of its economic implications. We are committed to finding a solution that balances the need to protect our indigenous communities with the imperative to foster economic growth.”

The government has also highlighted logistical challenges, including the potential for bureaucratic hurdles and the strain on administrative resources. Furthermore, there is a concern that the ILP system could isolate Meghalaya from the rest of the country, impacting trade and mobility.

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh emphasised that there is no harm in the State Assembly discussing and passing a fresh resolution on the ILP issue to pressure the Union government for its implementation in Meghalaya.

On December 19, 2019, the Meghalaya Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution urging New Delhi to implement the ILP in the state under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. The resolution, moved by Sangma, received support across party lines, including from the ruling BJP.

“What has been adopted by the Legislative Assembly shows the voice of the people of the State and the legitimate voice. The agitation by pressure groups has its part but the legitimate voice is the State Legislative Assembly and government,” Myrboh said.

Myrboh highlighted the need for protection against the threat of influx, stating that the fear of losing cultural identity fuels the ILP movement. He believes that ILP can ensure peace and tranquillity, crucial for development, and called on New Delhi to respect the sentiments of the indigenous people.

Public opinion in Meghalaya is sharply divided. While a significant portion of the indigenous population supports the ILP demand, others are wary of its possible negative impacts on the state's economy. The business community has expressed concerns about the potential decline in tourism and investment.

“Already we are hit by copies of branded items that we sell legally in our outlets besides the online market. With such disturbances, customers rarely come, especially visitors and tourists, and the little market that we have is also curtailed by public curfews, etc,” said a popular garments and accessories store owner in the capital's premier shopping plaza, the Police Bazar.

Opposition parties have seized upon the issue to criticise the government. The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), accused the Sangma administration of dragging its feet and failing to address the people’s concerns. “The government's indecisiveness is causing unnecessary anxiety among the people,” said Mukul Sangma, former chief minister and AITC leader in the Assembly, while stressing: “It is time for the government to take a clear stand and act in the best interest of the state's indigenous population.”

Despite the government’s reservations, the KSU has vowed to continue its agitation until the system is implemented. The organisation has held numerous rallies, public meetings, and awareness campaigns to garner support and keep the issue alive.

The state government has initiated dialogues with various stakeholders to explore alternative measures that can address the concerns of the indigenous population without the need for an ILP. These measures include stricter implementation of existing laws related to land ownership and employment and enhanced monitoring of illegal immigration.

The demand for ILP in Meghalaya is part of a broader pattern of indigenous movements across the Northeast, seeking greater protection of their rights and identity. While the Union government has supported the implementation of ILP in other northeastern states, its stance on Meghalaya remains cautious.