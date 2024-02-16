Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat is key to India’s comprehensive national power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India, resonates as a strategic imperative for the nation's future prosperity and security. Embracing this vision, PM Modi has wagered significantly on the Atmanirbhar Bharat program, seeing it as the cornerstone for India's development into a formidable force in the years ahead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is betting big on the Atmanirbhar Bharat program to ensure a developed India in the years to come.

The program's genesis, heralded by PM Modi on May 12, 2020, marked a pivotal moment in India's trajectory towards self-sufficiency, particularly in crucial sectors like manufacturing. Central to this vision is the conviction that a nation's comprehensive power is deeply rooted in its manufacturing prowess—a belief underscored by the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to bolstering India's industrial capabilities.

Indeed, the results thus far are promising, especially in sectors like civil and defence manufacturing. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme spearheaded by PM Modi has catalysed significant investment, with an outlay nearing two billion dollars and disbursements of approximately ₹4,500 crore across 14 sectors. Similarly, in the defence arena, the transformation is palpable, with exports surging from a meagre ₹686 crore during the Congress-UPA regime to a commendable ₹16,000 crore today, reflecting a staggering twenty-three-fold increase.

Undoubtedly, Atmanirbhar Bharat holds the key to unlocking India's potential as a burgeoning military-industrial complex—a testament to PM Modi's strategic foresight. From indigenous production of advanced weaponry to expanding export capabilities, India's ascent in the global defence arena is underway. Initiatives such as Tata's involvement in manufacturing C-295 aircraft and Boeing's contributions underscore the nation's newfound prowess in defence manufacturing.

However, formidable challenges loom on the horizon, threatening to stifle the momentum of PM Modi's vision. The entrenched bureaucracy, unwilling to relinquish its stranglehold on power, poses a significant hurdle to the program's success. Institutions like the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) cling to outdated paradigms, hindering the integration of the private sector into defence manufacturing.

To overcome these obstacles, a paradigm shift is imperative. Collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors, coupled with streamlined procurement policies, are vital to realising the full potential of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The onus lies on the defence establishment to align their objectives, paving the way for seamless collaboration with the private sector.

To truly ascend to the echelons of global power, India must prioritise the development of high-tech defence capabilities. Critical areas such as aircraft engines and rocket propulsion demand concerted efforts to bridge the technological gap with nations like the United States and China. Strategic partnerships with global entities like Safran and GE offer avenues for technological leapfrogging, provided decisions are expedited and bureaucratic inertia is quashed.

In an era marred by geopolitical uncertainties, the imperative of self-reliance in defence cannot be overstated. Dependence on foreign suppliers exposes vulnerabilities that India can ill-afford, particularly in times of crisis. India imports nearly 60 per cent of its equipment from Russia, which is at war in Ukraine. India is looking at equipment systems in Israel, which is at war in Gaza.

The urgency to fortify India's military-industrial complex has never been more acute. The time for rhetoric has passed; decisive action is the need of the hour.