Not so simple: Splits in Maharashtra's political parties leave voters confused over new symbols, old loyalties

Laxmibai, 81, a resident of Hatkanangale in western Maharashtra is a loyal Shiv Sena supporter. She voted for the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in the past and attended rallies addressed by Bal Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray.

When asked about what she thought of the elections this time, her response was bitter: “These politicians have made a mess of everything. Things are changing so fast that we do not know which leader is with which party. After so many years, this year, I did not vote for the Bow and Arrow symbol as I support Uddhav Saheb’s Shiv Sena (with a flaming torch as a symbol). It was a very different experience,” she added.

In India, which is diverse and where literacy rates vary, electoral symbols are important identification marks for voters to register their choices. While symbols have always played a role in elections, this time in Maharashtra, they seem to have become critical to candidates because of the splits in political parties such as the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

There are two Shiv Senas in the fray- the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray or UBT). Similarly, after the split in the NCP, the Ajit Pawar-led party is now fighting it out with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

The state is witnessing a unique fight between two prominent political fronts, which are a mix of ideologically diverse parties and non-traditional alliances. On the one hand, there is the Mahayuti comprising the BJP-Shinde-led Shiv Sena-Ajit Pawar-led NCP and on the other, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena along with Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Congress party.

These party splits have left voters confused over party symbols. For instance, in Baramati, a traditional NCP bastion where a large number of voters have supported Sharad Pawar-led NCP for years, this time the battle is complex with Ajit Pawar’s NCP contesting with the clock symbol while Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule is fighting under the newly acquired symbol for the party- a man blowing a turha (trumpet).

Adding to the confusion was an independent candidate- Shaikh Yunnushaha who was allotted the symbol of a trumpet by the Election Commission of India (ECI). While the Sharad Pawar-led NCP appealed against this in the ECI, the plea was rejected. ECI data suggests that the symbol ‘tutari’ has been allotted to several independent candidates across constituencies in the state.

Voters could be similarly confused in Nashik’s Dindori constituency where the NCP (Sharad Pawar group) candidate Bhaskar Bhagre is pitted against BJP’s Bharti Pawar. A teacher by profession, Bhagre is popularly known as ‘sir’ in the region. However, an independent candidate - Babu Bhagre whose name on the list mentions ‘sir’ in brackets with his symbol as tutari (trumpet) created a likelihood of confusion among voters in the region.

Interestingly, NCP leader Narhari Zirwal, who crossed over to the Ajit Pawar faction recently was seen campaigning for Bhagre.

Political experts said candidates have to spend a large amount of their time, energy and funds in popularising their symbol.

“This time more than the agenda or promises, most candidates are focussing on ensuring that people remember which party they belong to and what their official symbol is. While voters have understood the new symbols and the arrangements by the time their constituency goes to vote due to constant campaigning and social media promotion, it is definitely a pain point for candidates and parties as some error margin is bound to be there,” said a political consultant working for a prominent party who asked not to be named.

Parties have spent large sums to popularise their symbol this election season. After the ECI granted the flaming torch symbol to Shiv Sena (UBT), the party launched a “Mashal Geet”, a music video popularising the party’s new symbol. Similarly, NCP leader Sharad Pawar unveiled the new symbol (man-blowing tutari) at an event held at Raigad Fort in February this year.

Akshay Swami, a political consultant, said that while marketing tactics help in spreading awareness, they fail to cover a small but significant population of voters who have no or poor access to technology.

“While this number is likely to be small, it is unfortunate that the entire focus of campaigning now is to spread this message instead of speaking about issues that actually matter to people,” he added.

It is not only the voters who need to make adjustments: A large number of leaders too have to vote against their own party’s old symbol. For instance, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is a voter in the Mumbai North Central Constituency will now support the Congress’s ‘Hand’ for the first time even as voting machines will continue to have a lotus symbol of the BJP, a long-term former ally of the Sena. Sharad Pawar, who founded NCP, also missed pressing the Clock symbol, which is known to be associated with the NCP for so many years as his daughter Supriya Sule fought the elections on his party’s new symbol.

Shifting loyalties and ever-changing political equations have triggered discontent among voters in the state as they struggle to make a choice between two candidates who have been earlier associated with the same party and leadership.

For instance, in constituencies which go to polls until the fourth phase (until May 13), Shiv Sena (UBT) has given a candidate in 13 seats. Of these, in seven seats, it is fighting candidates from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena thus underlining the dilemma that it has created for voters who will have to choose between the bow and arrow and flaming torch symbol. The similarity in party names and confusion over candidate loyalties and symbols have created complex equations in most constituencies across the state.

Confusion over changing symbols and the subsequent emphasis on promoting them highlight a deeper shift in the political landscape of the state. With the emergence of multiple factions within established parties like Shiv Sena and NCP, each adopting distinct symbols and narratives, the traditional party identity has become increasingly fragmented.

This proliferation of symbols reflects the broader polarisation and realignment within the state’s political fabric. This trend poses fundamental questions about the evolving nature of democracy. Will the electorate adapt to this symbolism-driven politics of convenience and selective posturing, or will it catalyse a renewed demand for clarity and transparency in the political discourse? Only time will tell.

Dr. Sanjay Patil is a Mumbai-based researcher who works on Maharashtra Politics and Urban Informality. His doctoral work looks at the journey of Shiv Sena between 1985 and 2022.