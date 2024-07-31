Tamil Nadu's DMK: The sunrise party prepares for yet another son-rise

When DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi appointed his son M K Stalin as general secretary of the party's newly revamped youth wing in 1982, critics termed it a ‘son rise’ in the Dravidian outfit.

But the writer-turned-politician, who was chief minister five times since 1969, justified the action by saying Stalin was a dedicated party cadre who began political activism at the age of 14 in 1967 by campaigning for his uncle Murasoli Maran in the election held to Lok Sabha. Stalin is also said to have faced police brutality during the Emergency and was jailed under the Internal Security Act.

Though the youth wing was started in 1968, it became a state-level entity only in 1980.

Within the party, he faced stiff opposition from elder brother M K Alagiri and firebrand leader Vaiko. As a result, he had to wait patiently for more than four decades to hold a constitutional post, and he was appointed a minister only in 2006.

Stalin's elevation as chief minister happened three years after his father's death in 2018. In between, he became a legislator on seven occasions.

In the case of Karunanidhi, too, political activism began at the age of 14 when he was involved in the anti-Hindi agitation rocking the state at that time. The father, a legislator 13 times, and the son always reminded critics that hard work matters more in the party than family loyalty.

However, ever since the Lok Sabha election results were out and the INDIA block involving DMK made a grand sweep of all the seats from the state, the party is possibly witnessing a similar development in which Stalin's son Udhayanidhi, who is presently a minister for youth welfare and sports in the state cabinet, is being seen as the inheritor of the party and its state government.

Though the party continues to disapprove of speculations that he would soon be made a deputy chief minister to ease his father's administrative burden, party posters and campaign materials carry only images of the father and son, indicating the direction in which things are proceeding.

Party leaders, who asked not to be named, confirmed that Stalin was just waiting for the right moment to hand over more responsibilities to Udayanidhi, an actor and producer, initially reluctant to enter the humdrum world of politics. The party machinery seems to have already approved the elevation.

"After taking the oath in Lok Sabha in June, most DMK MPs publicly hailed Udayanidhi, along with Dravidian idealogue Periyar E. V. Ramasamy, DMK founder C. N. Annadurai, Karunanidhi, and Stalin, as a mark of loyalty. They hailed Udhayanidhi as the future of the Dravidian cause. The adulatory hailing of Udhayanidhi initiated by the MPs continues in the party, with other leaders following suit. These are all happening despite Udhayanidhi being a late entrant in politics and holding a smaller portfolio in government," said M. Thiruvengadam from the Chennai Social Scientists Collective.

It is being speculated that Madurai strongman Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was recently moved from the finance minister’s post to handling information technology as part of Stalin’s efforts to remove hurdles against Udayanidhi before he eased into a more influential role in the party.

There were, of course, many challenges before Udhayanidhi including the opposition campaign against the DMK's dynasty politics: While Stalin was dealing with matters at the state level, his sister Kanimozhy was the party face in Delhi, and his nephew Dayanidhi Maran emerged second to her. The BJP and AIADMK have attacked the Karunanidhi family for, what they see as, reducing the party to one of the many businesses they control.

Though Udayanidhi won the Chepauk constituency in Chennai in the 2021 assembly election, he had to wait to become a state minister until 2022.

“DMK functionaries, especially youth wing office bearers, say Stalin now has the tacit and overt approval of seniors and the party rank and file to elevate Udhayanidhi. Kanimozhi was hoisted as parliamentary party leader, replacing party veteran 83-year-old MP T R Baalu, the floor leader. Opposition, if any, within the party, could be subtle,” said C. Lakshmanan, a former faculty member of the Madras Institute of Development Studies.

Udhayanidhi's "bold remarks" on Sanatana dharma, which got him into legal trouble and the ire of Sangh Parivar, also won him a significant fan base, indicating the growing support for his political stance. Party leaders say that the party’s youth membership rose from 15 lakh to 25 lakh after Udayanidhi took over the youth wing.

"A coronation is looming, but the question is when. Will it occur before the 2026 assembly election, when TN politics is expected to be on a knife-edge, or after? All eyes are on Stalin," said Lakshmanan.

On the youth wing's foundation day, Udhayanidhi responded to growing speculation about his potential promotion, saying he would never forgo the secretary post of the youth wing.

He is also said to be keen on maintaining the spirit of senior leaders, unlike in the past, when Karunanidhi had less tolerance for those who voiced concern about reducing the party to a family affair.

Udhayanidhi, 46, is passionate about politics and cinema. He is married to Kiruthiga, who is interested in fashion, publication, film, and documentary production.

There has been controversy surrounding Udhayanidhi and his family's dual involvement in the film industry. During the 2006-2011 DMK regime, there were allegations of attempts to control all aspects of the film industry, including production, distribution, exhibition, and sale of film rights. This hasn't changed much, as Udhayanidhi's Red Giant Movies is now seen as the dominant force in the Tamil Nadu film industry.

Despite Stalin's atheistic stance, Udhayanidhi, his mother, Durga Stalin, and his influential brother-in-law Sabareesan are believers, showcasing a variety of personal beliefs within the family.